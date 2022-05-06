Salmon Segments Pt 3

·5 min read

Salmon and Indigenous people have always been interconnected. Both have faced many obstacles over the last century primarily because the knowledge of First Nations was not heard and they were stripped of much of their culture, including their once bountiful resource of salmon. Times are changing and it is long overdue. The voice of the Indigenous people no longer falls on deaf ears.

In 2019 the Secwépemc (Shuswap), Syiilx Okagnagan and the Ktunaxa (Akisqnuk) First Nations partnered with the government of British Columbia and Canada to form the visionary agreement of the Indigenous-led Columbia River Salmon Reintroduction Initiative (CRSRI) colloquially known as Bringing the Salmon Home.“In July 2019 we signed a three year, 2.5 million-dollar-commitment at the possibility of bringing salmon back into the Columbia River,” says Mark Thomas of the Secwépemc (Shuswap) Nation and Chair of the Executive Working Group for the Bringing the Salmon Home Festival.

“What is happening now is we have three studies that have been initiated by the three different Indigenous Nations, they include feasibility, habitat, and water quality studies,” says Thomas. “This will all work towards the possibility of bringing the salmon home going forward and will also make sure that the habitat and where the salmon are returning to are suitable for them. This will include ensuring interactions with other existing fish in the system and protecting them from any disease or parasites that may be out there.”

While efforts have already begun on the US side of the border, Thomas shares that the actual scientific transplants on the Canadian side of the Columbia River will still take some time. There has already been some activity of the Tribal-led work that has been taking place on the U.S. side which is called Phase 2. “Some of those fish have already crossed the border and have shown up on some of our monitoring stations,” says Thomas.

A big part of bringing the salmon home is educating and informing the public about what is happening and the steps that are being taken to do so; this was the intention of the second annual virtual Bringing Home the Salmon festival which took place earlier this week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The public is encouraged to sign up for CRSRI’s monthly newsletter.

“We’ll inform the public, and what they can do to either lobby their local politician or other groups that can advocate for the importance of salmon and the benefits they will bring to the basin,” says Thomas. “Those salmon have had a huge impact on so many, like our people the Shuswap. It’s not only going to bring back culture and language for the Indigenous people, but it will also bring plenty of ecological and social benefits for fisheries and for those that like to go out and fish that will have the opportunity once again to catch salmon that swim up the upper Columbia.”

Columbia River has more dams than any other in North America which has been a major factor for salmon swimming through obstacles. The Columbia and Fraser River in British Columbia are both known for its decline in salmon over the years. Earlier this month for the first time in over a hundred years a 30-metre-wide opening in the Fraser River’s North Arm Jetty allowed juvenile Chinook salmon to pass through the breach. Before this obstruction millions of salmon used to swim out of the Lower Fraser River to the Strait of Georgia.

In March the Raincoast Conservation Foundation led a project to breach the North Arm Jetty, a barrier stretching seven kilometres long ranging from the Vancouver International Airport to the University of British Columbia. Nuzzled behind this barrier sits a marsh habitat, vital for juvenile salmon to rear and feed in before transitioning into the salty waters of the Pacific Ocean. “That was an easy fix, and it is a bit distressing that such a simple project took 100 years to fix,” says Ben Mitchell-Banks conservationist and manager of the Abel Creek Restoration Project. “The challenges on the Columbia River are momentous in comparison."

Salmon and other anadromous fish were prevented from accessing their spawning grounds in the upper Columbia with the continued construction of dams downstream. The last salmon here would have been sometime between 1942 -1960. Salmon were in sharp decline after 1938 with the completion of the Bonneville Dam; subsequent dams eliminated access to the upper Columbia for salmon.”

The shortage of fish making their way to the upper Columbia impacts us all in ways we may not even think about. Thomas asks people to think about that feeling one gets when they are standing at the edge of a river and have their son, daughter, grandchild, or any child in their life with them at their side, as that child catches their first fish.

“It instills a great pride in you that you taught that child something,” says Thomas. “When they pull that fish out of the water with a big smile on their face, and they just glow. That is the power you have of passing on knowledge. We have to do that, that’s our job. That is why oral traditions and history is something that is so important to us, and that we can pass it down.”

It has been 82 years since salmon have flourished in the Upper Columbia River which Thomas stresses steals the basin’s richness but through the efforts of the Bringing Home the Salmon initiative and others getting involved to advocate or do their part, the salmon are sure to have a more promising future compared to their recent past.

Chadd Cawson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Columbia Valley Pioneer

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Madrid quarterfinals with victory over Sinner

    MADRID — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open tennis tournament following a lopsided 6-1, 6-2 win over Italy's Jannik Sinner on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime's serve was effective throughout the third-round match at the clay-court Masters-level event. He fired five aces and won 80 per cent of service points, including 90 per cent on first serve. Auger-Aliassime, the eighth seed in Madrid, did not face break point, and converted four of the eight break c

  • Maple Leafs' special teams dominate in Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • LA Kings build another contender 8 years after raising Cup

    EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings raised the Stanley Cup for the second time in June 2014, punctuating a phenomenal three-year run in which the longtime NHL afterthoughts won 10 playoff series as one of the most tenacious teams in hockey. And then the Kings won just one playoff game in nearly eight years between that Cup title and Monday's series-opening victory in Edmonton. Getting to the pinnacle of the sport was a long, laborious process for a Second Six franchise that won one c

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • North Carolina tops Kansas City, will play Washington in NWSL Challenge Cup final

    The North Carolina Courage downed hosts Kansas City Current 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup final. Brazilian striker Debinha coverted a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 19th minute and grab her fifth goal of the tournament. Diana Ordonez doubled North Carolina's lead in the 36th minute before Kristen Hamilton got one back for Kansas City in the 79th minute. The Washington Spirit edged hosts OL Reign 9-8 in penalty shootout action in the

  • 2-time defending champ Lightning pull even with Maple Leafs

    TORONTO (AP) — Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for his first four-point playoff game and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series. Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists and Brayden Point, Corey Perry and Brandon Hagel also scored for two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a bounce-back performance after the Lightning dropped the opener 5-0. Mitch Marner ha

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Calgary turns to intimidating Flames winger Milan Lucic for traffic safety

    CALGARY — Milan Lucic is fine with his broad shoulders employed as a public safety message. As the Flames kicked off their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars this week, traffic signs popped up on Calgary's main thoroughfares reading "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames." Lucic, an intimidating six-foot-three, 230-pound winger who crunches opposing players into the boards, was tickled when he saw the signs posted on social media. "I actually didn't see it in person," Luc

  • Lightning's chase for another Cup begins vs. Maple Leafs

    Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning understand the difficult challenge that lies ahead for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The team’s quest for a third straight NHL title begins on the road Monday night against the Auston Matthews-led Toronto Maple Leafs, who had a terrific regular season but have yet to prove they have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs. While the Lightning’s experience on hockey’s grandest stage has served them well during back-to-back champion