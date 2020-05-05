Salmon and potatoes en papillote recipe

The cooking time will vary depending on the thickness of fillets. For chunky fillets (the kind most often sold in supermarkets), the timing here works perfectly. Thinner pieces will cook more quickly.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 35 minutes

4

4 fillets of salmon (thick pieces from the centre of the salmon) about 140g each

Cook the potatoes in boiling water until they are softening but not completely tender through to the centre. Drain and cut into slices about the thickness of a 50p piece.

Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas mark 6.

Trim any little fronds from the fennel and reserve. Halve the fennel and remove any discoloured or coarse outer leaves. Cut out the core from each piece. Slice the fennel finely (it's best with a mandolin but a sharp knife will do). Melt the butter.

Cut out eight squares of greaseproof or baking parchment, each roughly 40x40cm, and set them on top of each other in pairs to make four double-layered parcels.

Brush the middle of each top layer with butter. Divide the potatoes and fennel among the parcels, layering them up with the chopped dill and seasoning and drizzling with butter as you go.

Put the salmon fillets on top of the vegetables, season and pour on the rest of the butter. Add a splash of vermouth and a sprig of dill to each parcel.

Carefully bring two sides of the parcel together, folding them over to seal the edges, to make a kind of tent. Seal each parcel by twisting the ends as if you are making crackers.