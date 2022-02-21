SalMar – Mandatory notification of trade

SalMar ASA

Tone Ingebrigtsen primary insider and employee representative in the Board of Directors in SalMar ASA, has 21.02.2022 sold 300 shares in SalMar ASA at a price of 669,48 NOK per share.

After the transaction Tone Ingebrigtsen owns 304 shares and has 1 592 restricted share units in the company.

Please see the attached document for further details of the transaction.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

Attachment



