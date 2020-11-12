SalMar – Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by SalMar ASA

Key information relating to the cash dividend for SalMar ASA:

Dividend amount: NOK 13.00

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 4 December 2020

Ex-date: 7 December 2020

Record date: 8 December 2020

Payment date: 16 December 2020

Date of approval (and conditionality): 4 December 2020. The distribution of the dividend is conditional upon approval by the general meeting on 4 December 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Oslo Børs' Continuing Obligations



