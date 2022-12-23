SalMar ASA - Arctic Fish update: EU Commission approval

SalMar ASA

Frøya, 23 December 2022

With reference to the stock exchange announcement on 31 October 2022 regarding SalMar ASA’s sale of its ownership of 51.28% of the shares in Arctic Fish Holding AS to Mowi ASA.

SalMar ASA is pleased to announce that the EU Commission has approved Mowi ASA as the purchaser of SalMar ASA’s shares in Arctic Fish Holding AS and that the parties may therefore proceed with closing the transaction.

This information is information required to be made public pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

