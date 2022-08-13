Salman Rushdie Stabbing Witness Describes Horrific Scene from Onstage Attack: 'There Was a Loud Roar'

Wendy Naugle
·3 min read
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie

David Levenson/Getty

It was an ordinary Friday for David Brody, a Pittsburgh native who was vacationing in western New York and planning to attend an event at the Chautauqua Institution: "They always have a speaker around 10:45 a.m., and today's speaker was Salman Rushdie."

He walked into the theater just as the attack on the acclaimed writer occurred. "I was about to go in the gate when I heard this loud roar," Brody says. "At first I thought it was somebody welcoming him, but then I could tell by the sound — it was not applause."

Inside, several men on the stage were attending to Rushdie and police officers were subduing the assailant. Rushdie is on a ventilator unable to speak and will likely lose one eye, according to a statement his agent gave to The New York Times.

Authorities have detained Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from New Jersey, for the attack.

RELATED: Police Identify 24-Year-Old Suspect in Salman Rushdie Stabbing

In the theater, the audience remained calm. "Most people stayed there and sat there," Brody says, adding, "People were not running. There was no panic. People sat there until they were asked to leave."

Within about 10 to 12 minutes, a spokesperson asked everyone to exit in an orderly fashion and take their belongings with them. "Outside, there was a number of small groups that formed, where people were having impromptu prayer or vigil meetings," Brody says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Those were broken up when everyone was asked to disperse, Brody adds, as officials began "locking down the area" and "police dogs were search[ing] all over the grounds to make sure there were no bombs" or "anything suspicious."

"Knowing the history of Mr. Rushdie," Brody says, "I would say I was surprised, but not totally shocked [by the attack]. He's had many, many death threats."

Noting the Chautauqua Institution a "very tranquil idyllic place," Brody said the security is very light. "There are no metal detectors to get in, either to the grounds or the amphitheater. It's on a lake where there are many, many docks," he said of what he witnessed. "So I guess from that point of view, I wasn't shocked that somebody could get in."

PEOPLE has reached out to the Chautauqua Institution for comment.

RELATED: Salman Rushdie 'Will Likely Lose One Eye' as He's Put on Ventilator After Stabbing Attack

The Institute apparently had been considering tighter security, Brody says. "I was talking to one of the women [with the] Institute about how the security, unfortunately, is going to have to be tightened here. And they were already discussing that in wake of the Tops incident in Buffalo [where 10 people were shot and killed at a supermarket], which is only about 55 or 60 miles from here."

While the Institute has hosted speakers, including former presidents such as Bill Clinton, Brody believes it's relatively easy to come and go on the grounds and the event was well publicized.

"It's been planned for months," he explains, noting it was listed on the public calendar of the Institute's website.

RELATED VIDEO: Salman Rushdie Attacked on Stage in New York

"My family belongs to the Tree of Life [where a shooter opened fire and killed 11 people]," Brody says. "After living through that nothing surprises me anymore. It is a symptom of the violence and the danger in our society that nobody is safe. Unfortunately, there's no place that's immune today from violence. It can happen anywhere today, as we've learned. And it's a shame that we have to live with that."

The Institute posted a statement on their website announcing the cancelation of all programs for the day and saying, "We ask for your prayers for Salman Rushdie and Henry Reese [who was also on stage during the attack and was injured], and patience as we fully focus on coordinating and cooperating with police officials following a tragic incident at the amphitheater today."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Divisional clash of Lions, Stampeders features quarterback intrigue

    CALGARY — Which quarterback will grab the spotlight is a prominent subplot of Saturday's divisional clash between the B.C. Lions and host Calgary Stampeders. The season's first meeting of B.C. (6-1) and Calgary (5-2) tussling for second place in the West Division is a fascinating pairing of a decorated Stampeders quarterback closing in on a milestone and a young Canadian Lions quarterback taking the league by storm this season. The division-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-1) dropped their first

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Maple Leafs great Borje Salming diagnosed with ALS

    Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Borje Salming has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, the team announced Wednesday. “I have received news that has shaken my family and me,” Salming said in a statement. “In an instant, everything changed.” Salming, who played 16 seasons with the Leafs (1973-1989) and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996, said he recognizes that there is no cure for the disease but says there are treatmen

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing

  • McTavish puts up six points, Canada crushes Slovakia 11-1 at world juniors

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish didn't have to pull on the Maple Leaf and play in an unusual summer world junior hockey championship. The 19-year-old forward will head back to the Anaheim Ducks next month, the NHL team where he put up a goal and two assists in nine appearances last season. Skipping an August tournament to focus on preparing for training camp likely wouldn't raise eyebrows. But McTavish has been clear — he loves playing hockey and he loves representing Canada The dedication paid off Th

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Police reopen investigation into sexual assault allegation against Olympiques players

    QUEBEC — Police in Quebec City have reopened an investigation into a 2014 allegation of sexual assault involving players from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Gatineau Olympiques. The QMJHL said in a statement Friday that it has been notified of the reopened investigation and will offer its "full co-operation" to Quebec City's police department. Le Soleil reported in 2015 that a woman filed a complaint alleging a sexual assault involving four Olympiques players in a Quebec City hotel room