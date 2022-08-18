Salman Rushdie returns to best sellers list following attack, 'Satanic Verses' sales soar

Mary Cadden, USA TODAY
·3 min read

"Where the Crawdads Sing" continues its dominance on the USA TODAY's Best Selling Books list. Keeping its No. 1 spot for a seventh straight week, Delia Owens' book has seen a total of 20 weeks at the top spot and 206 weeks on the list since its debut in 2018.

Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner's "Heat 2" is the highest fiction debut on the list at No. 11. A sequel to the Oscar-nominated director Mann's 1995 film “Heat,” the novel explores the gritty world of international crime organizations and the agents who investigate them. A USA TODAY review gave the book ★★★ out of four stars and calls it "a must for fans of the film."

British author Salman Rushdie poses during a photo session in Paris on Sept. 10, 2018.
British author Salman Rushdie poses during a photo session in Paris on Sept. 10, 2018.

Salman Rushdie's 'Satanic Verses' debuts

"The Satanic Verses" (Random House, 576 pp.),  the novel that led to death threats against author Salman Rushdie, debuts at No. 59 on USA TODAY''s best sellers list following the assault of the writer. The book was originally published in 1988, before the USA TODAY Bestselling Books list began in 1993. This is the seventh novel of Rushdie's to make the list.

The novel about two Indian actors who fall to the earth and transformed\into symbols of what is angelic and what is evil is considered blasphemous to many Muslims and led to a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie's death from the Iranian leader at the time, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. 

Rushdie suffered wounds to the neck and abdomen after Hadi Matar, 24, attacked him as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. Matar, who was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and second-degree assault, entered a not-guilty plea in a New York court on Saturday.

Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie of The Wylie Agency, said Sunday to The Associated Press that although Rushdie's “condition is headed in the right direction,” his recovery would be a long process.

More: Who is Salman Rushdie, author who was attacked on stage in New York?

More: Salman Rushdie stabbed: Author taken off ventilator after attack, 'on the road to recovery'

Opinion: Attack on Salman Rushdie reminds us that the pen is mightier than the knife

Jennette McCurdy
Jennette McCurdy

Jennette McCurdy's 'I'm Glad My Mom Died' tops memoirs

"I'm Glad My Mom Died" (Simon & Schuster, 320 pp., out now), debuts at No. 3 on this week's list. McCurdy uses dark humor to explore the traumas of early fame in an industry she never wanted to join. It was all for her "narcissistic" mother, Debbie, who, before dying of breast cancer in 2013, allegedly steered her daughter into compromising situations. Instead of providing love and support.

The title of her first book is intentionally harsh and to some, inappropriate. After all, it's a societal expectation that love for our family members be unconditional.

"I love a bold title, and I never would have titled it that if I didn't feel like I earned (it) in the writing of the book," McCurdy tells USA TODAY. "I definitely would not have been able to confront or face my experience of eating disorders had my mother not passed away … because my eating disorders were so endorsed and supported and encouraged by her."

For McCurdy, writing this memoir symbolized empowerment over her narrative. And understanding that it's OK not to forgive her late mother provided her peace:

"I will say that somehow in letting go of forgiveness being the goal, I got to a place where I was able to find some degree of compassion, some degree of sympathy for my mom."

More: How Jennette McCurdy escaped her narcissistic mother's 'excruciating' abuse

More: How do I know if someone in my life is a narcissist? Here's what it is – and what it isn't

Contributing: Barbara VanDenburgh, Jenna Ryu, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Salman Rushdie, Jennette McCurdy books make USA TODAY best seller list

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Over 10,000 people in B.C. have died due to toxic drugs since 2016: coroner’s report

    More than 10,000 people have been lost to toxic drugs in British Columbia since the province declared the drug crisis a public health emergency in 2016, the provincial coroner's service says. Those who have lost family members to overdoses say they’re angry and frustrated by the lack of progress.

  • Russian shakes up Black Sea fleet command after series of blows in Crimea - state agency

    Russia's Black Sea fleet based in annexed Crimea has installed a new commander, RIA news agency cited sources as saying on Wednesday, after Russian military bases on the peninsula were rocked by explosions in the past nine days. If confirmed, the removal of the previous commander Igor Osipov would mark the most prominent sacking of a military official in the nearly six months since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in which it has suffered heavy losses in men and equipment. State-owned RIA cited the sources as saying the new chief, Viktor Sokolov, was introduced to members of the fleet's military council in the port of Sevastopol.

  • Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Dividend

    LOGANSPORT, Ind., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.40 on each share of its common stock for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on October 17, 2022 to the holders of record on September 16, 2022. Contact: Kris

  • Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling Pay Tribute to Late ‘90210’ Co-Star Denise Dowse: ‘Such a Warm, Kind Woman’

    The actresses remembered their co-star, who played vice principal Mrs. Teasley, on the latest episode of their podcast

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • 1st week of 2022 Canada Games already the 'best Games ever' for Team N.L.

    With the second week of the 2022 Canada Summer Games just underway in Niagara, Ont., Gary Martin, the chef de mission for Team Newfoundland and Labrador is already calling the competition the province's "best Games ever." Martin said para swimmer Nathan Luscombe of Grand Falls-Windsor started off on the right track on Day 1, earning Newfoundland and Labrador's first medal: a bronze in the 400-metre freestyle. There have been other high points in the first week: Jaida Lee, 16, who became the firs

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Disc golfers oppose city's plan to remove temporary course at North Glenmore Park

    Members of the Calgary Disc Golf Club are asking the city to rethink its decision to remove a temporary course in North Glenmore Park by the end of October. The course near the Glenmore Reservoir was installed in 2021 to provide additional outdoor recreation space during the pandemic. With many Calgarians returning to travel and other activities, the city says the pressure on the park system isn't the same. "A temporary amenity doesn't require full engagement with a community, which helped provi

  • Blackhawks agree to 1-year deal with D Jack Johnson

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Jack Johnson after the veteran defenseman helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup last season. The rebuilding Blackhawks announced the deal on Wednesday. Johnson's contract carries a $950,000 hit for the salary cap. “Jack provides the team with a strong veteran presence, good size and a competitive edge,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “We’re excited to have Jack join the organization and, coming off a

  • Vital has 17 points as Hamilton edges Scarborough 90-88 to win CEBL championship

    OTTAWA — Christian Vital scored 17 points as the Hamilton Honey Badgers held on to beat the Scarborough Shooting Stars 90-88 in the Canadian Elite Basketball League's championship game Sunday. Hamilton earned its first title in franchise history after losing in the 2019 final and 2020 semifinals. But it didn't come easily as the Honey Badgers nearly blew a 22-point lead in the final minutes at TD Place. Hamilton led 89-71, needing just one point to clinch the win in Elam ending, where the first

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Summer, increased scrutiny to blame for small crowds at world juniors: Hockey Canada

    EDMONTON — Empty seats have been a staple at the unusual world junior hockey championship in Edmonton this month — and Hockey Canada says scandals surrounding the organization are, in part, holding fans back. While the tournament usually sees thousands of avid hockey lovers turn out for each game, the average attendance for the tournament's 20 preliminary round matches was 1,319. Hockey Canada said there are "a few reasons" people have opted to stay home for the rescheduled 2022 tournament. "Fir

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke threw for 488 yards and engineered a 41-40 comeback win Saturday over the Calgary Stampeders. The 24-year-old from Victoria recovered from two early interceptions, which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns, running for a pair of short-yardage touchdowns and throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the exciting CFL contest. Completing 39 of 52 pass attempts, Rourke broke his own single-game passing record by a Canadian following the 477 yards he p

  • Filly Moira installed as early 5-2 favourite for $1-million Queen’s Plate

    TORONTO — She was definitely the class of the Woodbine Oaks but Kevin Attard is expecting a little more of filly Moira on Sunday. Moira was installed as the early 5-2 favourite Wednesday for the 163rd running of the $1-million Queen’s Plate. A big reason for that was her emphatic 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks last month at Woodbine Racetrack. Moira's winning time of 1:49.78 was better than what Sir for Sure posted (1:50.62) in winning the $150,400 Plate Trial on the same day. T

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • Mason McTavish leads Canada to commanding win vs. Czechia

    Mason McTavish scored twice and Kent Johnson pulled off the goal of the tournament to complete Canada's 5-1 drubbing of Czechia on Saturday.

  • Blue Jays outfielder Springer reinstated from 10-day IL, set to play Orioles

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has been reinstated from the injured list and will be active for the team's series-opening game against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced Monday. The 32-year-old star had been on the 10-day IL due to inflammation in his right elbow. Springer is third on the team with 18 home runs and fifth with 49 RBI on the season. He also carries a batting average of .251. The four-time all-star, who hasn't played since Aug. 4, has competed in 89 of the team

  • Ontario hockey teams to restart OHL ONSIDE sexual assault training program after pandemic pause

    The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) ONSIDE program, which provides players with training to increase understanding and awareness about sexual harassment and assault, returns this fall after a hiatus the organization said was due to pandemic restrictions. The program has not run since 2019, following the cancelled 2020 season and 2021 restrictions on in-person training. Announcement of the resumption of the ONSIDE program comes as some hockey organizations in Canada face scrutiny over the lack of tra

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.