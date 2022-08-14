Salman Rushdie off ventilator and able to speak following stabbing

Our Foreign Staff
Rushdie was stabbed multiple times in the attack on Friday - REUTERS
Salman Rushdie was on Saturday taken off a ventilator and is able to talk, a day after he was stabbed as he prepared to give a lecture in New York.

Rushdie remains in hospital with serious injuries, but fellow author Aatish Taseer tweeted on Saturday evening that he was "off the ventilator and talking (and joking)." Rushdie's agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed that information without offering further details.

Earlier in the day, the man accused of attacking him at a literary festival in Chautauqua Institution pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a "pre-planned" crime.

A lawyer for Hadi Matar entered the plea on his behalf during an arraignment in western New York.

The suspect appeared in court wearing a black and white jumpsuit and a white face mask, with his hands cuffed in front of him.

Hadi Matar appeared in court on Saturday in connection with the attack - AP
A judge ordered Mr Matar held without bail after prosecutors said the suspect took steps to purposely put himself in position to harm Rushdie, getting an advance pass to the event where the author was speaking and arriving a day early bearing a fake ID.

"This was a targeted, unprovoked, preplanned attack on Mr Rushdie," Jason Schmidt, the Chautauqua County District Attorney, said.

Mr Matar's lawyer, Nathaniel Barone, complained that authorities had taken too long to get his client in front of a judge while leaving him "hooked up to a bench at the state police barracks".

"He has that constitutional right of presumed innocence," Mr Barone added.

Rushdie, 75, suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye, Mr Wylie said on Friday evening. He was likely to lose the injured eye.

The attack was met with shock and outrage from much of the world, along with tributes and praise for the award-winning author who for more than 30 years has faced death threats for The Satanic Verses.

A fatwa calling for Rushdie to be killed over the book was issued by the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989.

Rishi Sunak on Saturday called for Iran to face sanctions over the stabbing.

Authors, activists and government officials cited Rushdie's courage and advocacy of free speech despite the risks to his own safety.

Writer and friend Ian McEwan called Rushdie "an inspirational defender of persecuted writers and journalists across the world."

Joe Biden said on Saturday in a statement that he and first lady Jill Biden were "shocked and saddened" by the attack.

The US president added: "Salman Rushdie – with his insight into humanity, with his unmatched sense for story, with his refusal to be intimidated or silenced – stands for essential, universal ideals. Truth. Courage. Resilience. The ability to share ideas without fear. These are the building blocks of any free and open society."

