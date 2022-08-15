Salman Rushdie’s ex-wife Padma Lakshmi shares message of support after ‘Friday’s nightmare’

Louis Chilton
·1 min read

Author and TV host Padma Lakshmi, the ex-wife of writer Salman Rushdie, has said he is “pulling through” after being stabbed on Friday (12 August).

Rushdie, who who was once the subject of a fatwa for his writing, was attacked while on stage in western New York on Friday, and was rushed to hospital.

You can follow the latest updates here.

At the time of writing, Rushdie is still in hospital being treated for severe injuries. However, the author’s agent has said he is on the road to recovery.

Writing on Twitter, Lakshmi told followers: “Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling through after Friday’s nightmare.

“Worried and wordless, can finally exhale. Now hoping for swift healing.”

Lakshmi and Rushdie were married between 2004 and 2007.

In an email earlier in the day, Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie said: “He’s off the ventilator, so the road to recovery has begun.

“It will be long; the injuries are severe, but his condition is headed in the right direction.”

In the initial aftermath of the attack on Rushdie, figures from across the literary world shared their reactions and sent messages of support to the Midnight’s Children author.

New Jersey man Hadi Matar has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office, Reuters reported.

