'Satanic Verses' author Salman Rushdie in surgery after suffering 'apparent stab wound to the neck'

Author Salman Rushdie, seen here at the Mississippi Book Festival on Aug. 18, 2018, was attacked Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, while giving a lecture in western New York.

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. – Salman Rushdie, the USA TODAY bestselling author whose writing led to death threats, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York.

New York police said a state trooper assigned to the event took a suspect into custody after the attack. Rushdie's condition was not immediately known. Andrew Wylie, of The Wylie Agency, confirmed Rushdie was in surgery. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement that Rushdie was alive.

"He is alive. He has been transported, airlifted to safety, but he is an individual who has spent decades speaking truth to power. Someone who's been out there unafraid despite the threats that have followed him his entire adult life, it seems," she said.

Travis Seward, general manager for 10Best at USA TODAY, was at the event. He witnessed a man "bound" toward the stage from the audience with his "arms out swinging." Seward said that he did not hear the man shout anything and that Rushdie tried to get away from the attacker and fell. It was not apparent if the assailant had a weapon from where Seward was, but police said the author suffered an "apparent stab wound to the neck."

"It's really unsettling to everybody here," Seward said. "It’s a peaceful place and it was unexpected."

A New York State Police press release Friday said that at about 11 a.m., a man "ran up onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer."

Rushdie was taken to a hospital by helicopter, police said, and the "interviewer suffered a minor head injury."

More: Who is Salman Rushdie, author who was attacked on stage in New York?

The Chautauqua Institution "is currently coordinating with law enforcement and emergency officials on a public response," according to a statement emailed to USA TODAY.

Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN America, a nonprofit organization that works to defend free expression through the advancement of literature and human rights, said in an emailed statement Friday that Rushdie had been "targeted for his words."

Story continues

"PEN America is reeling from shock and horror at word of a brutal, premeditated attack on our former President and stalwart ally, Salman Rushdie," Nossel said. "We can think of no comparable incident of a public violent attack on a literary writer on American soil. … We hope and believe fervently that his essential voice cannot and will not be silenced."

Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., about 75 miles (120 km) south of Buffalo.

Rushdie is the author of more than a dozen books, and six of his novels are USA TODAY bestsellers. His book "The Satanic Verses" has been banned in Iran since the late 1980s, and many Muslims consider it blasphemous. History.com says, "The book mocked or at least contained mocking references to the Prophet Muhammad and other aspects of Islam, in addition to and a character clearly based on the Supreme Leader of Iran."

After the book was published, Iran's leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie's death.

Iran’s government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment lingered. In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

It is not clear whether Friday's attack had any connection to the edict.

Rushdie dismissed that threat at the time.

That year, Rushdie published a memoir, "Joseph Anton," about the fatwa.

Don Quixote, fentanyl and gun culture: Salman Rushdie's 'Quichotte' is a bit of a mess

Rushdie's most recent novel, "Quichotte," was published in 2019. In it, Rushdie puts his spin on the Miguel de Cervantes classic with a modern-day Don Quixote satirizing former President Donald Trump’s America. The book was long-listed for the Booker Prize.

Contributing: Joshua Goodman, The Associated Press

Book bans are on the rise: What are the most banned books and why?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Salman Rushdie attack: 'The Satanic Verses' author has neck stab wound