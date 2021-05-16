Salman Khan warns of legal action after Radhe leaks online: 'You'll get into trouble with cyber cell'

Days after Salman Khan's film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was leaked on piracy sites, the Bollywood superstar has warned the miscreants of legal action by the cyber cell.

The action-drama had a multi-format release in select theatres and simultaneously on the streaming platform ZEE5 with ZEE's pay-per0view service ZEEPlex and on DTH services at Rs 249 on 13 May on the festival of Eid.

However, the movie, directed by Prabhu Deva, was uploaded online within hours of its release.

Expressing his disappointment, Khan shared a note on his social media accounts late Saturday night and said watching a film on a pirated site was a "serious crime".

"We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of Rs 249 per view. Inspite of that pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime," he wrote.

The 55-year-old star informed that the cyber cell is taking action against these illegal pirated sites and the ones using such platforms.

"Please don't participate in piracy or the cyber cell will take action against you as well. Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the cyber cell," he cautioned.

Here is Khan's note to the audience

Ahead of the release of the film, Khan had appealed to his fans and followers to shun piracy and watch Radhe on the right platform.

The actor had said it takes the hard work of several people to make a movie and it "hurts a lot when some take the route of piracy to watch the final product".

"I want a commitment from all of you that you will enjoy films on the right platform. So this Eid we want a commitment from the audience " no piracy in entertainment," he had said.

Radhe also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and Gautam Gulati.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

