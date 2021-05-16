Salman Khan Warns Against Piracy of ‘Radhe’ Gets Trolled

“You will get into a lot of trouble with cyber cell,” declared Salman Khan in a message posted on his social media on Saturday night. The actor was warning people against watching his latest release Radhe on pirated sites. “We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 per view. Inspite of that pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime,” began Salman’s post.

The actor further warned, “Cyber cell is taking action against all these illegal pirated sites. Please don’t participate in piracy or the cyber cell will take action against you as well.”

Radhe is Salman’s Eid 2021 release which premiered on the Zee platform on 13 May. The film directed by Prabhudeva features Salman, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in the important roles. According to to the makers, Radhe got over 4.2 million views on its day of release.

Wishing ev1 a v Happy Eid. Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u pic.twitter.com/StP48A9NPq — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 14, 2021

However, the action-potboiler, opened to terrible reviews with some critics giving the film 0 stars. No surprise then that Salman’s message warning people against watching pirated versions of his film got trolled. Catch some of the interesting reactions below:

