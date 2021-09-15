Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Shelved? Makers React

Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali hasn’t been shelved and the film’s shoot will probably start in the next two months. The film’s producers Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Movies tweeted that the film’s songs had already been recorded, and denied all reports claiming that the film has been shelved.

Reacting to such reports, the producer tweeted, “We would like to deny all the #FakeNews. The set is being constructed & songs have already been recorded. Shooting begins in 2 Months.”

The film will be directed by Farhad Samji and star Pooja Hegde alongside Salman Khan. Salman had announced the film in 2020 with a tweet, “Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI .... STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ... DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI... EID 2021 ...”

Some reports claimed that Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was going to be shelved because of the lukewarm response to Salman’s last film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which released on 13 May. Radhe became Salman Khan’s worst rated film on IMDb with a current rating of 1.8.

Salman Khan stars in Antim: The Final Truth with Aayush Sharma. The film, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar is based on the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, and stars Salman Khan as a cop. Salman will also reprise his role as RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore in Tiger 3.

