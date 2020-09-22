Salman Khan's lawyer Anand Desai has issued a statement on reports claiming that the actor is a stakeholder at a talent management company, KWAN, whose CEO had been summoned in a probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"Certain sections of the media are falsely reporting that our client Mr Salman Khan, a leading actor, has a majority stake in the talent management agency KWAN Talent Management Agency Private Limited. It is clarified that Mr Salman Khan has no stake, directly or indirectly, in KWAN or any of its group entities. It is requested that media refrains from publishing false reports about our client", Desai's statement read.

Also Read: Sushant Case: Court Extends Judicial Custody of Rhea to 6 October

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi, co-producer of Salman-starrer Dabangg 3, also took to Twitter to call out the media reports. "This NEWS is FALSE, MALICIOUS & MISCHIEVOUS. No stake of any kind is owned by #SalmanKhan or by any of his associates in #Kwan. Such knowledge in today's times is easily available in the public domain & its deplorable tht a major News Channel can't verify as much. #Sad #Shameful", he had tweeted.

This NEWS is FALSE, MALICIOUS & MISCHIEVOUS. No stake of any kind is owned by #SalmanKhan or by any of his associates in #Kwan. Such knowledge in today's times is easily available in the public domain & its deplorable tht a major News Channel can't verify as much. #Sad #Shameful https://t.co/fy5Y9HBELv — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) September 22, 2020

Also Read: Drugs Probe: Rakul, Sara & Simone to be Summoned Soon, Says NCB

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Salman Khan Has No Stake in KWAN Talent Agency: Lawyer Delhi Riots: Police Calls Allegations Against Kapil Mishra False . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.