Salman Khan Files Defamation Case against Kamaal R Khan

Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, also known as KRK, has gotten into some legal trouble for his review of Salman Khan's recent film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman's team reportedly sent a legal notice to KRK after filing a defamation case in a Mumbai court.

KRK shared the first page of the notice on social media and tweeted, "Dear #Salmankhan Ye defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai. (This defamation case is a proof of your despair) I am giving review for my followers and doing my job. You should make better films instead of stopping me from reviewing your films. Main Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga! (I will fight for the truth) Thank you for the case."

Dear #Salmankhan Ye defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai. I am giving review for my followers and doing my job. You should make better films instead of stopping me from reviewing your films. Main Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga! Thank you for the case. pic.twitter.com/iwYis64rLd — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 25, 2021

As per the notice, Salman Khan’s legal team will be mentioning the matter for an urgent hearing before an additional sessions judge of the city civil court on Thursday.

In a separate tweet, he mentioned that he'll stop reviewing Salman's films. "I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today," he tweeted.

KRK had shared a video review of Radhe where he mock cried and said, "Mera dimaag totally ghoom gaya hai (My head is spinning)." He added that he couldn't bring himself to go back into the theatre after the interval.

The former Bigg Boss contestant tweeted out to Salman's father Salim Khan asking him to convince Salman to not pursue the case, "I review films just for fun. If I know that Salman get affected by my review so I won’t review. If he could have asked me to not review his film So I would have not reviewed."

He further assured that he is willing to delete the review videos as well. "Therefore there is no need to file a case to stop me from reviewing his film. Salim Sir, I am not here to hurt anyone. So I won’t review his film in the future. Pls ask him to not proceed the case," he wrote.

He's often gotten into trouble with actors and producers for his videos. In March, actor-producer Nikhi; Dwivedi had taken KRK to court over defamatory tweets making 'baseless allegations' against him and his company. The Dabangg 3 producer was also granted an injunction against KRK by the court, for the same.

Earlier actors Aamir Khan and Vikram Bhatt had also taken KRK to court for the content he posted on social media.

