Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu Cheer for Mirabai Chanu

Bollywood cheered for Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu after she won the silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Chanu brought in India's first medal after winning it in the 49kg category at the Olympics.

The 26-year-old Manipuri is a Padma Shri awardee and was honoured with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2018. Chanu lifted a total 202kg (87kg + 115kg) to win the silver medal in Tokyo. Earlier Karnam Malleswari won the bronze at the 2000 Olympics at Sydney.

Salman Khan called Chanu the nation's superstar in his tweet while congratulating her.

Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on becoming a nation’s superstar today! You made us proud & how!! Aap to asli dabangg nikli! #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 24, 2021

Akshay Kumar said that Chanu's win was a dream come true for India.

Taapsee Pannu wished she could treat Chanu to pizza after listening to her interview post her big win.

And we begin !!!!!! Come on India https://t.co/aEqPzeIIcT — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 24, 2021

So adorable ! I wish I can buy her one! Will be an honour https://t.co/tC3hcU9Aqk — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 24, 2021

Several other actors including Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor too wished the Olympic star via social media.

Great start! Amazing job! https://t.co/hBQXwgv47z — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 24, 2021

