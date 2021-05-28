Salma Hayek Wishes Her 'Love,' Husband François-Henri Pinault, Happy Birthday in Sweet Tribute

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek has dedicated a heartfelt tribute to her husband François-Henri Pinault in honor of his 59th birthday.

In her sweet post Friday, the Eternals actress shared a loved-up snapshot of herself and Pinault to mark her longtime beau's newest age milestone.

The photo depicted Hayek, 54, giving her husband of 12 years — who is the CEO of luxury fashion group Kering and president of the holding company Groupe Artémis — a smooch from behind as he smiled and held her hand.

"Joyeux anniversaire mon Amour - Feliz cumpleaños mi Amor - Happy birthday my love ♥️," wrote Hayek in her Instagram post, expressing the sentiment in French, Spanish and English.

Hayek married Pinault on Valentine's Day in 2009 inside the City Hall of the Sixth Arrondissement in central Paris. The couple share 13-year-old daughter Valentina, while Pinault is also a father to three children from previous relationships.

Ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary, the pair renewed their vows while on vacation in Bora Bora in August 2018.

At the time, Hayek shared photos of herself in a red dress, carrying a bouquet and walking down the aisle alongside Pinault.

"The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal — it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa! #luckyinlove #wedding," she wrote on Instagram.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault

During a February appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, Hayek opened up about her marriage to Pinault, telling co-host Dax Shepard, "In pictures, you cannot begin to guess the magic in [François-Henri]."

"He's made me become a much better person," the Like a Boss actress said. "And, you know, when I married him, everybody said, 'Oh, it's arranged marriage, she married him for the money.' I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever, bitch. Think what you want.' "

"Fifteen years together, and we are strong in love," she added of her billionaire beau. "And I don't even get offended; I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever.' "