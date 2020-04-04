Salma Hayek on being the leader of ‘The Eternals’

BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 26: Salma Hayek attends the "The Roads Not Taken" press conference during the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 26, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Salma Hayek has proclaimed her excitement at becoming a superhero at 53 in The Eternals, while also providing some extra details on the Marvel blockbuster.

When the Oscar nominated actress was asked by Total Film for her thoughts on her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hayek responded, “At 53 – finally! – I can be a superhero. I play Ajak, who is the leader of the superheroes and all of them are people you would never have imagined. Except for Angelina [Jolie]. Angelina – she was born to be a superhero!”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Read More: Kumail Nanjiani says 'The Eternals' will have a Bollywood musical number

“The rest of us [Eternals] are like misfits, and we’re all superheroes, and I get to be the leader. That sounds really appropriate! Yes, why not? Let’s go! It just made me feel like, ‘Maybe they’re doing something different.’ And they are.”

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 24: (L-R) Barry Keoghan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Lauren Ridloff, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, and Don Lee of 'The Eternals' took part today in the Walt Disney Studios presentation at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. 'The Eternals' will be released in U.S. theaters on November 6, 2020. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

The group of misfits that will be joining Jolie and Hayek in the blockbuster include Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan and Kit Harrington, whose characters have been living in secret for thousands of years and have only been called to reunite because of an unexpected tragedy after Avengers: Endgame.

But it wasn’t the impressive roster of eclectic actors that attracted Hayek to The Eternals. Instead, she jumped at the chance to work alongside director Chloe Zhao.

Read More: Marvel actor accidentally confirms which character will be 'The Eternals' gay superhero

“The director is amazing. Did you see her first movie? The Rider? I was blown away. The one thing that excited me the most was the director,” emphatically declared Hayek. “She’s incredible.”

We’ll get to see what the pair create with The Eternals when the superhero epic is finally released on February 12, 2021.