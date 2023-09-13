Salma Hayek Styled Her Plunging, Sequined Gucci Gown With Towering Platform Heels

Mother has arrived.

Salma Hayek knows more than anyone that the higher the heel the closer you are to heaven. Just a month ago after she slipped into a trusty pair of patent leather mule sandals for the most impractical swimwear styling maybe ever, the actress was back to sporting her signature towering heels — but this time, she paired it with a more fitting look as the CEO of Kering’s plus one at the 2nd Annual Caring For Women Dinner.

On Tuesday, the actress showed up and out for the event at The Pool in New York City while donning a breath-taking custom Gucci gown. For the event, she looked simultaneously polished and sexy in a figure-hugging burgundy gown with sequined detailing, a plunging halter neckline, and a very high leg slit. Sticking to what she knows best, she opted for a pair of sky-high black platform heels and accessorized with a massive black clutch, several glitzy rings, and diamond drop earrings.

In addition to her shimmery ensemble, Salma practically glowed from head to toe thanks to her flawless glam that included smoky eyes, feathery lashes, and pink glossy lips. Meanwhile, she styled her brunette hair with voluminous curls and a middle part.

Supporting her husband François-Henri Pinault, she walked the black carpet alongside her date, who sported a black tuxedo suit with a bow tie.

Ahead of the event, Salma posted a get-ready-with-me video as she sat in the makeup chair in a matching lime green pajama set adorned with black panthers and zebras, followed by snaps of the finished look. “All set for Caring for Women dinner tonight in New York presented by @keringfoundation supporting a cause very close to my heart. ❤️ #CaringForWomen,” she captioned the Instagram post, which she wrote in Spanish, too.

