Salma Hayek, 54, stuns in red swimsuit

Salma Hayek is once again dazzling fans with a stunning swimsuit shot. (Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Salma Hayek certainly knows how to take advantage of a Sunday.

The 54-year-old actress shared a new swimsuit photo this weekend, posing in a plunging red one-piece and sunglasses while stretched over crystal0blue waters in an over-water hammock. “#SundayVibes,” she captioned the post.

“The most gorgeous 54-year-old on Earth,” one commenter wrote on the post. “You do not age,” added another.

The Frida actress has been sharing a slew of swimsuit photos over the past few weeks while she appears to be on an extended beach vacation. “Never been more grateful for being healthy and in contact with nature,” she wrote on her first post from the exotic locale in the final days of 2020.

In a post shared last week from the same dreamy location, Hayek showed herself meditating in a black bikini. “We need to keep our cool,” she captioned it.

Hayek, who is mom to 13-year-old Valentina Pinault and married to billionaire businessman François-Henri Pinault, has managed to sneak in a few beach vacations during the pandemic. Including an extended vacation in Greece for the Mexican producer and actress’s 54th birthday.

On her birthday itself, she posted another eye-catching photo in a curve-hugging outfit. “I am very grateful and proud for every single one of my 54 years,” she wrote on the big day.

Hayek is certainly embracing getting older. “My mother always demonstrated the importance of aging gracefully,” Hayek told InStyle in an interview last year. “I never saw her or my grandmother being afraid of getting old. And so I don’t have that fear.”

In the same interview Hayek passed on some beauty tips from her cosmetologist grandmother. “She used to say 50 percent is the product, 50 percent is the way you apply it,” Hayek said with respect to skincare. “So massage, massage, massage.”

