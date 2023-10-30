Salma Hayek Shared the Sweetest Tribute to Matthew Perry

"There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone."

In the wake of Matthew Perry's sudden death over the weekend, his co-stars and friends are sharing their favorite memories of the beloved actor. One in particular, Salma Hayek, who starred alongside Perry in 1997's Fools Rush In, shared a heartbreaking message that echoed what many people felt. Hayek was shocked to learn the news and she noted that she's still coming to terms with the fact that Perry has passed.

"Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us. It’s taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness," Hayek wrote beside a carousel of photos featuring her and Perry. "There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them."

She continued, mentioning that Perry had considered their movie his "best movie" and that she would continue to cherish and celebrate their friendship.

"I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved 'Fools Rush In,' and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie. Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude," she continued. "My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you."

The final slide in Hayek's post showed an Instagram Story that Perry shared last year. The clip showed a fan asked whether portraying Chandler Bing on Friends was his most memorable role. Perry replied, "I did a movie that I love called Fools Rush In with @salmahayek - that was probably my best movie."



Fools Rush In is a rom-com that saw Hayek's character, Isabel Fuentes, find out that she had gotten pregnant after a one-night stand with Perry's Alex Whitman, a serial bachelor. Naturally, in true rom-com fashion, they manage to fall in love.

Perry died on Saturday after drowning. Since the news made headlines that night, celebrities and fans have shared stories about the actor and his projects.



