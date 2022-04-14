Salma Hayek replaces Thandiwe Newton in Magic Mike's Last Dance

Salma Hayek is joining the scantily-clad world of Magic Mike's Last Dance, the third installment in Channing Tatum's cinematic ode to male strippers. The Oscar-nominee is replacing Thandiwe Newton, who unfortunately had to drop out for personal reasons.

"Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' Magic Mike's Last Dance to deal with family matters," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement.

Can you believe it's been 10 whole years since Magic Mike rode in on his (well, Ginuwine's) pony? After a sequel, a TV competition show, a Vegas revue, and interestingly enough, a stage musical, Tatum is coming back for one last twerk.

Steven Soderbergh, who helmed the first film, is returning as director, while Reid Carolin, the writer of both Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, has completed the trilogy with his script for Last Dance.

CHANNING TATUM Magic Mike

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic; Claudette Barius/Warner Bros. Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum

While there have definitely been female roles in both Magic Mikes (Magics Mike?), Andie MacDowell, Jada Pinkett Smith, Amber Heard, Olivia Munn, Riley Keough, and Elizabeth Banks never really had much to do. Hayek, however, might have more of a heavy lift — Carolin and Tatum promised the lead of Last Dance will be a "strong" female protagonist.

"It's going to have a really strong, almost stronger than Mike, character that's female," Tatum told Variety back in February, adding, "We've never done a traditional love story, and this isn't a traditional love story."

Carolin likened the threequel to "an Amy Schumer stand-up comedy act merged with Beyoncé's backup dancers who just happened to take their shirts off merged with Alice in Wonderland."

"It's really about a woman stuck at a horrible strip show like a Chippendales and then realizing, 'What the hell am I doing here?'" Carolin explained. "And then Magic Mike comes down from the ceiling. She gets to go down the rabbit hole and asks: What do I really want?"

Story continues

Is the answer... magic?

Related content: