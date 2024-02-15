Salma Hayek Marks 15th Wedding Anniversary with 'Mi Amor' François-Henri Pinault on Valentine's Day

"You still make loving you easy, fun, deep and fresh like a gentle breeze," wrote Hayek in a romantic tribute to her husband

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek has a lot to celebrate this week!

The actress marked 15 years of marriage to husband François-Henri Pinault on Valentine's Day with a sweet tribute.

"After 18 years together and 15 years of marriage, you still make loving you easy, fun, deep and fresh like a gentle breeze. Happy anniversary mi amor ❤️," Hayek wrote on Instagram.

The two began dating in 2006 and welcomed their daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, in September 2007.

Salma Hayek/ Instagram Salma Hayek embraces husband Francois-Henri Pinault

In 2009, they tied the knot on Valentine's Day inside the City Hall of the Sixth Arrondissement in central Paris and held a second ceremony that April in Venice, Italy. They renewed their vows in August 2018 in Bora Bora.

Hayek is also stepmom to Pinault's children from a previous marriage, daughter Mathilde and son François, along with son Augustin James, whom he shares with ex Linda Evangelista.

As for what makes their relationship work, Hayek told reporters at Harper's BAZAAR's 150 Most Fashionable Women celebration in January 2017 that they "support each other."

John Shearer/WireImage Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault attend the 2023 Met Gala

"I married the right guy. That is probably the most important thing," said Hayek. "We support each other in everything we do. We want the other one to strive. Makes you happy when the other one strives. And you know what, we don't have a very strong social life, because we really like to spend time together. So we do spend a lot of quality time together."

Hayek told PEOPLE in February 2023 that Pinault supported her during the filming of Magic Mike's Last Dance by becoming friends with her castmates.

"My husband is not a jealous man. I used to call him all the time [from set] and say, 'Oh my God, I feel so bad,' because I had this predisposition about how the guys, the strippers were going to be. But they're not. They're lovely," she explained. "They're such great guys. And [my husband] goes, 'Oh God, you're becoming best friends with the strippers, aren't you?' And I said, 'Yes!'"

She told PEOPLE that her husband began visiting her on set and would talk with her male costars.

salma hayek/ Instagram Salma Hayek gives husband Francois-Henri Pinault a kiss on the cheek

"By the end of the movie they all came to the house. They were all hanging out with me. Then François was saying, 'You're right, they're adorable, they're lovely,'" Hayek said.



Read the original article on People.