Salma Hayek Looks Incredible While Lounging on a Yacht in a Blue Bikini

Salma Hayek woke up and chose luxury.

The actress today shared a snapshot of her current summer plans—which apparently include lounging on a yacht, in the middle of the ocean, at sunset, while looking incredible.

In the photo, posted on Instagram, Hayek is seen lying on the side of a glossy white yacht, her hands placed casually behind her head. She wears a grayish-blue bikini, with ties in the middle of the bra and on the sides of the bottom, and big round black sunglasses. Her hair is pulled back and she is makeup-free, sporting only a rich red manicure. Behind Hayek are the ocean at sunset and a view of a city skyline.

“Some people don’t like grey days, but I think everyday is precious. Adore your week, No matter what it brings ❤️,” she wrote in the caption, in both English and Spanish.

The Magic Mike’s Last Dance star’s relaxing boat day comes after she made various stunning appearances in Cannes, where she attended the French city’s annual film festival.

For the Kering Women in Motion Awards ceremony there, Hayek wore a glittering black Balenciaga gown with structured shoulder pads, ruffled trim, a velvet belt tied into a bow at the waist, a plunging neckline, and nearly two million embroidered black sequins.

On another occasion, she walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a dramatic purple gown with big ruffles at the sleeves and skirt, pairing it with a massive diamond necklace.

