Salma Hayek Just Dropped A swimsuit Pic While Rocking Strong Abs On IG

Salma Hayek just posted a photo on Instagram where she's wearing a swimsuit and posing against a stone wall.

In the pic, her toned abs and legs take center stage.

The actress loves dancing to get her cardio in, but you won't catch her doing early morning workouts.

Salma Hayek is a confident queen, there's no doubt about it. And she's also no stranger to a swimsuit photo. She might be working out, or on a boat, or celebrating her birthday... It doesn't really matter. The star isn't afraid to show everyone how strong she is.

So, on Sunday, the 57-year-old posted a snap of herself closing out the weekend in the most ideal way: basking in the sun with her toned abs and legs on full display.

In the pic, Salma is leaning against a stone wall in her cute, yellow swimsuit, with black shades on, and her arms casually opened. She simply captioned the post: “#sundaymood.”

The Magic Mike’s Last Dance star is no stranger to a swimsuit picture, and her fans never fail to flood her posts with praise. One person wrote, “😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 queen.” Another commented, “THE most beautiful woman on the planet.”

So, what’s her secret to getting so strong? Well, for starters, Salma told People her strength is largely due to her focus on good posture, especially when she doesn’t have time to exercise. “I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long,” she explained. “So even when you brush your teeth, you’re working the muscles.” (As it turns out, she’s also the queen of multitasking.)

And while Salma told Hello Magazine that she can’t get on board with a morning workout, she remains pretty active. For instance, when she’s not exercising with her dogs, she loves to dance. This IG video shows her impressively dancing on the treadmill—look at that footwork!

Salma’s love for dancing certainly came in handy for her role in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. She told Entertainment Tonight that some of the routines were pretty difficult. “It’s very physically challenging,” she said. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.”

When it comes to her nutrition, Salma takes a pretty relaxed approach. “I don’t like to diet, and I’m not good at it,” Salma told the New York Times in 2017. Instead, she relies on a balanced diet full of nutritious foods, as well as dishes that fuel her soul.

She's also a big fan of juicing, according to Maire Claire, juicing has been part of her diet for a long time. In fact, she founded Cooler Cleanse, a line of organic pressed juices.

On the beauty front, Salma's grandmother taught her a lot about her beauty routine, including prioritizing her skincare, according to Glamour. Salma uses a cleanser from Nuance and an edible hibiscus mask she created in partnership with Juice Generation—a nod to her grandmother who used to slather crushed-up papaya on her skin as a face mask. Salma told Women’s Health that she’d say, “Abuela, you look crazy,” when she'd put the papaya on, but has since become a mask girlie herself.

The actress will make face masks from scratch with oatmeal, water or almond milk, and a little bit of honey.“You let it soak, and it’s a great cleanser that makes your skin very soft,” she told the NYT.

Oh, and don’t expect the swimsuit pictures to slow down. The body positive Salma told Entertainment Weekly that posting these photos is “liberating”.

