Salma Hayek Danced Her Way Into Her 56th Birthday in a Bright Red Bikini

Salma Hayek knows how to celebrate a birthday!

The House of Gucci star, who has become somewhat of a swimfluencer on Instagram, danced her way into 56 in a bright red bikini. The actor was all smiles as she recorded herself swaying to “Happy Birthday” by Stevie Wonder on a boat, hair down in beachy waves and a pair of green-lensed sunglasses on her face.

“Happy 56th birthday to me!!! ❤️💃💋," Hayek captioned the post on September 2. "Feliz cumpleaños #56 para mi !!! 🎂 #alwaysgrateful." Of course, many of her A-list friends took to the comments section to send their love. Blake Lively wrote, “Love you the greatest ever ever always ❤️🔥❤️,” while her close friend (and sometimes dance partner) Anthony Hopkins replied, “Happy birthday, beautiful. We love you. ♥️”

Zoe Saldana also responded to the video, writing, “Happy birthday salmita Linda!”

This time last year, Hayek celebrated her 55th birthday with a little help from her friend and Eternals costar Angelina Jolie. “My brother and me trying to teach Angie how to do the mexican mordida,” Hayek captioned the sweet video. “Mi hermano sami y yo enseñandole a #anjelinajolie como se hace la mordida!”

In the clip, the group chants, “Mordida! Mordida!” until Jolie reluctantly shoves Hayek's face into the cake for the first bite, as part of a Mexican birthday tradition. “Do it,” you can hear Hayek say to Jolie as the actor and philanthropist psyches herself up.

But, of course, no birthday celebration of Salma Hayek's is complete without a sunny, aspirational moment involving swimwear and water. On September 2, 2021, the actor shared a stunning photo from an unidentified tropical beach, wearing a vibrant blue one-piece bathing suit. “Happy 55th birthday to me,” she wrote. “Looking forward to new adventures #grateful.”

No, we're the ones who are grateful for all the vacation inspo! Happy birthday, Salma Hayek!

Originally Appeared on Glamour