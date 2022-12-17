Salma Hayek: Channing Tatum Lap Dance Was ‘Physically Challenging’ in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

It wasn’t just Channing Tatum who had to bare all during “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.”

Co-star Salma Hayek revealed that her role was also “physically challenging,” especially when it came to the steamy lap dance sequence teased in the trailer. Hayek plays a wealthy socialite who partners with “Magic” Mike (Tatum) for a London burlesque show. Of course, the duo is also romantically involved as Mike shows off his moves and lifts Hayek out of her seat.

“It’s very physically challenging,” Hayek told Entertainment Tonight about mastering the sequence. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.”

As for her role in “Last Dance,” Hayek could only tease that she plays a “strong woman” and enjoyed every second of production.

“You know what was my day going into the office? I would just sit around and watch, like, 12 men, semi-naked dancing and doing pirouettes,” Hayek said. “And I got to boss them around.”

Steven Soderbergh returns to direct the third and final film, using a script from Tatum’s producing partner Reid Carolin, who also wrote the first two films. Hayek makes her franchise debut following Thandiwe Newton’s exit from the role earlier this year. Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed, and Vicki Pepperdine also star. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” premieres in theaters February 10.

Tatum previously teased the third film as a “fish-out-of-water story where it’s a reverse-role ‘Pretty Woman’ story that ends up with a lot of dancing in it.” He also noted that audiences will see him give an “intimate, straight-up one-on-one lap dance,” presumably to Hayek’s character.

Director Soderbergh credited “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” as being inspired by “All That Jazz” and Tatum’s choreography on the “Magic Mike Live” tour.

“We wanted to blow the dancing up in a big way,” Soderbergh told Empire magazine. “We have this dance number with Channing [Tatum] and Salma [Hayek] right up front. And then the last 30-plus minutes of the movie are just this giant dance sequence.”

As Tatum himself said, “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be another stripper movie after this one.”

