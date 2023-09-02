Salma Hayek Celebrated Her 57th Birthday in a Red-Hot Bikini

Salma strikes again.

If she's not on the red carpet promoting a new project, chances are that Salma Hayek is somewhere fabulous wearing a swimsuit. And when it's her birthday, double those odds. 

Case in point? On Saturday, Salma rang in her 57th birthday during her end-of-summer vacation in a red-hot bikini. For what appeared to be an impromptu beachside birthday photoshoot, Hayek wore a crimson two-piece that consisted of a tiny triangle top that was outlined a white woven pattern and a pair of matching bottoms with gold beads dangling from each of the strings. She upped the glam factor even further by accessorizing with gold aviator sunglasses and a fedora-style hat that kept her long brunette waves perfectly in place as she frolicked around in the water.

"I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!! 🎂My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans," she captioned her set of swimsuit snaps, adding: "Happy 57th birthday to me!!!" 

This time last year, Salma celebrated her birthday in another fiery bikini. For the big 5-6, the actress wore a red halter bikini top and matching brief bottoms while dancing to Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday" and cruising around on a speedboat in an undisclosed paradise. She accessorized her suit with green reflective sunglasses and a straw sunhat in hand.

