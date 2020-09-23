Salma Hayek, 54, Shows Off Her 'White Hair Of Wisdom' In A New No-Makeup Selfie

From Women's Health

Salma Hayek Pinault, 54, just shared a no-makeup selfie on Instagram and highlighted her white hair.

Her natural glow is a result of a fairly simple skincare routine with tricks passed down from her grandmother.

Salma doesn't wash her face in the morning and hasn't done Botox or fillers.

Salma Hayek, 54, is a no-makeup selfie pro. Even though she's sharing all-natural snaps on the reg, her #goals skin still turns heads every time.

In her latest Instagram selfie, the actress is trying to direct fans' attention to her white hairs. Salma writes in the caption: "The white hair of wisdom. Las canas de la sabiduría. Les cheveux blancs de la sagesse. #whitehair #hairspiration."

Tbh, she can talk all she wants about those "white hairs" in all different languages, but all I see is her oh-so-glowy complexion.

You might expect an arsenal of skincare products and fancy treatments to be behind it, but Salma's glowy-skin routine is surprisingly simple. In fact, she doesn't even wash her face in the morning.

Her logic is as flawless as her complexion. “I never cleanse my skin in the morning. My grandmother taught me that at night, your skin replenishes all the things you lost during the day. Also, if I cleanse very well at night, why would it be dirty when I wake up?” Salma told The New York Times.

Instead, she wakes up with a spritz of rose water, which is jam packed with anti-aging benefits. The antioxidants inside can give your skin's health a major boost, and it can help ward off inflammation, Women's Health previously reported.

Then, Salma applies a cocktail of serums and oils to give her skin the exact dose of moisture it needs each day. Her go-to oil was one from her own skincare line, Nuance, which launched in partnership with CVS in 2011. As for serums, she revealed she’s a fan of the Biologique Recherche Grand Millésime and Sérum Précieux by Anne Semonin.

When Salma does wear makeup, she removes it with coconut oil. See? Simple again. And, she only exfoliates occasionally. “Exfoliating a lot may make you look good in the short term, but not I think in the long term,” Salma told NYT.



Salma's also holding out on in-office procedures. “I still have not done any Botox, fillers, or peels. Nothing. Sometimes I think I should do something, but I don't know what...I wear makeup sometimes but not to take my kid to school,” she told Harper's Bazaar.

