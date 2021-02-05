Why Salma Hayek, 54, has no plans to stop posting bikini pictures any time soon

Watch: Salma Hayek reveals the truth about her liberating bikini images.

Salma Hayek has opened up about the reason she’s been sharing so many bikini pictures and explained that she doesn’t plan to stop posting the “liberating” swimwear shots on social media any time soon.

Just ICYMI, the 54-year-old actor has been using her Instagram as a sort of holiday photo album sharing images of her looking fabulous clad in various one and two piece swimsuits, set to the backdrop of beachside locations.

Of course, no one quite rocks a bikini quite like Hayek (except perhaps Elizabeth Hurley) and fans have been showing their appreciation of the actor’s toned bod in the comments on each of her pictures.

But, the Frida star wanted to set the record straight so fans had the full truth about the swimwear snapshots.

Salma Hayek doesn't plan on stopping sharing bikini shots any time soon. (Getty Images)

For a start she wants people to know it took quite a lot of effort for her to achieve her fitness goals.

“I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

For any fans who might be confused about how the star is getting so much beach action right now, Hayek went on to add that the shots she’s been sharing in the last few months were in fact all taken on a holiday at the end of last year.

And it was during this time that she felt her body was at its best.

Watch: Salma Hayek is developing a new comedy about women with talking breasts.

As with so many of us who spent a large part of 2020 in lockdown, Hayek admitted feeling like she had some work to do before she felt body confident again.

“I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation,” she told the publication.

“I saved my pictures; I'm not in the same condition today, and I'm spreading the love out like every two weeks,” she continued.

In another totally relatable admission, the star went on to say that since her sunshine getaway, she’s resumed her previous lockdown healthy eating lapse, as she joked: “But after that first week and when I heard that everybody was going back into quarantine, I started eating again.”

Story continues

Even though she’s aware some people may be over her swimwear shots, she totally isn’t and will continue to post them because she generally finds it “liberating”,

“People are sick of it, but I'm going to let them take a break,” she joked. “They're going to think I'm wearing a bikini every day. No, they're all from the same location.”

Read more: Salma Hayek, 54, stuns in red swimsuit

This series of images isn’t the first time Hayek has used her Instagram platform to share images of her in swimwear.

Last year the actor was praised by fans for sharing a bare-faced swimwear shot to social media.

Posing in a low-cut one-piece swimsuit, her tousled, beach hair left loose, the Frida star, who was vacationing in Greece with her French husband, Francois Pinault, looked relaxed as she donned a white hat to finish her poolside look.

Of course, Hayek’s followers were quick to show their appreciation for the au-natural pool post with the update quickly clocking up more than 305K likes, and many calling the photo “stunning”.

“Absolute perfection,” one fan wrote.

“So many years later and you’re still looking so awesome,” another commented.

“Wow, who’s that hot young new model?!” another teased.

Hayek looks so youthful in the shot, some even questioned whether it was in fact a throwback.

“TBT?” one user posed.

Hayek, who turned 54 in September 2020, previously shared another make-up free shot from the pool of her emerging from the turquoise water.

“Agua,” she captioned the snapshot of her in a magenta swimsuit emerging from a pool, adding the hashtag #nomakeup as proof she’d forgone the foundation.