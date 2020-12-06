Salma Agha's Daughter Zara Gets Rape Threats; Files Complaint

Pakistani-born British actor and singer Salma Agha's daughter Zara Khan has registered a case in Mumbai's Oshiwara police station after she received rape threats on Instagram, as per a report by mid-day. Khan, an actor and singer herself, has been a part of a number of Bollywood films, including Aurangzeb.

Zara Khan alleged in her complaint that between 28 October and 3 November, she received many abusive messages on Instagram from an unknown account.

An officer from Oshiwara police station told the publication that the accused is a 23-year-old female MBA student from Hyderabad.

"The accused has been identified as Noorah Saravar. During investigation, she told us that she had created a fake account. Saravar also said that Khan and her co-workers were working with a political party and targeting her. Through our probe we learnt that she is mentally unstable", said Senior inspector Dayanand Bangar.

A case has been registered against Noorah Saravar under sections 354 (a), 354(b), 509, 506 and Information Technology Act 67(a) of Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from mid-day)

