Sally Field Absolutely Lost It Over Kelly Clarkson and Jane Fonda’s Shocking NSFW Moment

Sally Field and Jane Fonda may be teaming up for a football movie, but that doesn't mean the entire cast is familiar with the rules of the game.

The legendary actresses recently visited The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote their upcoming movie 80 for Brady, out February 3. As part of their press tour, the duo sat in a makeshift press conference room with host Kelly Clarkson and co-stars Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno. As the quintet spoke with reporters, Jane thought it would be the perfect time to inquire about a particular football position.

"I have a problem and it came up a little bit during the game ... about tight ends," she said on the daytime TV show. "I don't know what it means ... I want one but I don't know quite what it is."

To help answer Jane's question, Kelly decided to get up from her seat and show off her butt to the Grace and Frankie actress. But in the midst of her hilarious NSFW moment, The Voice coach realized that she also didn't know the answer to this question. Completely done with both of Jane's and Kelly's antics, Sally seemingly lost her cool and explained to them what the role is in the sport.

"[It's] a position on a football team!" she yelled at Kelly and Jane from the other side of the table. "It's a person who plays a tight end position. It's not on the body!"

Not wanting to let up on the joke, Jane retorted, "Why is it called tight end?" Sally responded with, "Because he's tighter in! He's closer!"

Given the hilarity of the entire exchange, it was no surprise to see Sally's moment of exasperation quickly go viral on TikTok. Fans instantly began commenting on it, saying how much they loved her reaction.

"Sally Field screaming the answer is hilarious," one person wrote on TikTok. "I absolutely ADORE these women, but #sallyfield is next level," a different user added. "Sally Field getting frustrated is priceless 🥰🥰🥰🥰," another laughed.

For those wondering if the group of women figured out what a tight end was, they eventually learned the concept. But in the end, Jane couldn't let the joke go and asked, "What do you do to get a tight end?" Kelly had the perfect response back, "Your workout videos. You do some Jane Fonda working out."

If this is what fans can expect when 80 for Brady lands in theaters next month, we'll be buying tickets ASAP.

