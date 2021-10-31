Salisbury train crash: Emergency services rush to scene as two trains collide

A Great Western Railways service derailed after striking an object on its approach to Salisbury station (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Emergency services have rushed to a railway tunnel where two trains crashed into each other just outside of Salisbury.

One Great Western Railway train is believed to be on its side after derailing inside the Fisherton tunnel in what has been declared a “major incident” by Wiltshire Fire Service.

British Transport Police said they were called at 6.46pm on Sunday following reports of a train derailed.

The BBC reported that about 12 people are thought to have been injured and one of the drivers is believed to be trapped in their cab.

All passengers have been evacuated and injuries are believed to be minor, with sources describing people as “walking wounded”.

The force added that a casualty centre has been set up at the nearby St Mark’s Church with locals gathering blankets and hot drinks for the passengers as they are evacuated.

Neighbours reported helicopters circling the scene and landing in the streets nearby as paramedics rushed into the tunnel.

It is believed the Great Western 1708 Portsmouth Harbour to Bristol Temple Meads hit an object as it came out of the tunnel near Salisbury station and the last carriage derailed.

This then knocked signals in the area before a South Western Railway train collided with that service inside the tunnel.

Neighbours described the Fisherton Tunnel as tight and “very deep cutting” which could make it difficult for emergency services to reach any passengers.

One resident said: “Helicopters have landed in my street. All emergency services are on site. Hard to say what is happening as it’s in a tunnel with no way of seeing, not that I want to.

“I only went through there myself yesterday.”

Wiltshire Police tweeted: “We are currently at the scene of a train crash involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury.

“We are responding with the fire and ambulance service at the site close to Grateley. Will update as soon as we have more information.”

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch they were deploying inspectors to the site of a collision between the two trains near Salisbury Tunnel Junction.

Story continues

They added: “On arrival they will commence a preliminary examination of the scene.”

A spokesman for Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently at the scene of a train crash near London Rd, Salisbury. Approx 50 firefighters from both @DWFireRescue & @HantsIOW_fire are working with partners from @wiltshirepolice, @swasFT and @networkrail at this major incident. Will update as we have more information.”

Read More

Passengers feared injured after trains collide in Salisbury

Boy, 15, charged with murder after teenager stabbed to death

Three children and woman in hospital after crash