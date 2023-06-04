Salisbury cinema revived after more than 50 years

A cinema has been revived in a town after more than 50 years, to buck the post-pandemic closure trend.

The former Regal cinema reopened as an Everyman in Salisbury on Friday.

As well as the after effects of Covid-19, cinemas have been struggling through the cost-of-living crisis and the popularity of streaming services.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But Phil Bendall, the Everyman's manager, said: "I think we're seeing people coming back - they want that experience, they want that night out."

The Regal was originally opened in 1936, but it was closed and converted into a bingo hall in 1969.

The bingo hall then closed down in 2021, before plans to return the building to its silver screen origins took shape.

Everyman manager Phil Bendall said: "I think people have missed going out during the times that we’ve had"

Local historian Frogg Moody, said "it's almost like going full circle, because the new red neon signage is very similar to the former Regal signage".

The original screen has also been brought back to life, and visitors can sit on sofas to enjoy films.

"We very much see ourselves as a hospitality venue that will show films, as opposed to a cinema," Mr Bendall said.

"So the whole experience, from the moment you step through the door, to coming to your comfy sofa to having your order taken at your sofa - the full bar, the food offering, and then you can kick back and relax and enjoy the feature film.

"We feel that Salisbury is a great venue for us and we're delighted to bring this old cinema back to life."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk