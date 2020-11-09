Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 12th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 27th of November.

Salisbury Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.29 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.16 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Salisbury Bancorp has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current stock price of $36.12. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Salisbury Bancorp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Salisbury Bancorp paid out a comfortable 27% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Salisbury Bancorp's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 27% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Salisbury Bancorp's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Salisbury Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, Salisbury Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Salisbury Bancorp for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Salisbury Bancorp and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

