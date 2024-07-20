Salford sign winger Taylor after trial

Taylor has twice won promotion in his EFL career, with Rotherham United in 2018 and Shrewsbury Town in 2012 [Getty Images]

Salford City have confirmed the signing of winger Jon Taylor on a one-year deal following a trial.

Taylor, 32, has scored 60 goals in over 400 EFL appearances with Shrewsbury Town, Rotherham United, Peterborough United and Doncaster Rovers.

His spell with Doncaster was hampered by illness and injury but he is looking forward to life at Salford.

“I am so proud and happy to be here, I’ve come here on trial to prove to the manager and the football club that I am fully fit," Taylor told the club website.

“From the outside looking in, I think a lot of people will have probably written me off, thinking I’ve just been injured, but I’ve had confidence in myself, and in my body, that I knew that I was fine.

He added: "So, I made the decision to come to Salford to prove to this manager, who I’ve come across plenty of times, that I am fully fit.

"I had opportunities to go elsewhere, but my eggs are in this basket to come to Salford, and I am so grateful to him and to the football club for giving me the opportunity, and now I am sound and I cannot wait to repay them.”

Salford narrowly avoided relegation from League Two last season, finishing 20th.