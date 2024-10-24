Salford sign veteran England prop Hill

Salford Red Devils have signed veteran England international prop Chris Hill on a one-year deal.

The 36-year-old has been with Huddersfield Giants for the past three seasons, making 57 Super League appearances.

Hill started his career with Leigh in 2005 and went on to spend 10 seasons with Warrington between 2012 and 2021.

He has made 37 appearances for England, plus a further four for Great Britain, and has been named in Shaun Wane's squad for the upcoming two-Test series with Samoa.

"I am really happy to join Salford and can't wait to get going in pre-season," he said.