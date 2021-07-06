Clarification: US-Insider Q&A-Brent Hyder story

In a story published July 5, 2021, The Associated Press reported that Salesforce began to bring back about 10,000 workers in San Francisco. The story should have made clear that not all 10,000 of the company’s San Francisco workers are coming back at once. The story has been reworded to state that Salesforce began to bring back some of its 10,000 workers in San Francisco. The headline also has been revised to make it more clear that Brent Hyder, Salesforce’s chief people officer, isn’t the sole person drawing up the company’s post-pandemic playbook.

Michael Liedtke, The Associated Press