The sales of „Vilvi Group“ March 2022
AB “Vilvi Group”, which consists of Vilkyškių pieninė, AB, “Modest”, AB, Kelmės pieninė, AB, “Kelmės pienas” UAB, “Pieno logistika”, AB and “Baltic Dairy Board” SIA, consolidated sales for March 2022 amounted to 17.85 million EUR – 60.7% increase comparing to March 2021. The sales of the Group for period January - March 2022 amounted to 50.45 million EUR – 59.3% increase comparing to the same period last year.
Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102