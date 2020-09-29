Sales for This Ultra-Soft Sweatshirt Just Went Up 416% — and It's Only $20

Amazon

Social distancing has brought loungewear to the forefront of our wardrobes this year. Leggings, matching sweatsuits, and joggers are now accepted as a daily norm, especially if you’ve been working from home. But after months of wearing your favorite sweats on repeat, it may be time to give your collection a refresh — and if you’re looking to add some cute new lounge styles to your weekly rotation, we suggest doing so with the $20 Gadewake Sweatshirt with Pockets from Amazon.

This number one best-selling sweatshirt is so popular, over 5,100 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating. Not only has it garnered thousands of stellar reviews, but it also jumped up Amazon’s charts, with its sales rising a whopping 416 percent this past weekend alone! So what makes this oversized sweatshirt such a hit? Aside from its ridiculously affordable price tag, the Gadewake sweatshirt is comfortable, stylish, has pockets, and is so incredibly soft, reviewers can’t stop raving about it.

“This is one of the softest tops I have ever owned,” one happy shopper wrote. “It feels like it was made from clouds!”

RELATED: Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This $26 Cardigan ‘the Perfect Fall Sweater’

Made from a cotton-polyester blend, the Gadewake sweatshirt top is super lightweight but still feels cozy and warm. “This is my new favorite top!” another customer wrote. “I'd give 10 stars if there was an option. I absolutely love how the top feels, [it’s] very soft and fits perfectly.”

Aside from the comfort factor, it’s also loved by shoppers for its flattering fit, which consists of a round crewneck, long sleeves, front pockets, and a loose-fitting bodice. “LOVE THIS!” another shopper exclaimed. “Just the right warmth, love the material — it’s so soft, the length covers my butt and is perfect for leggings, it has pockets, and there’s not a lot of shrinkage when washed or dried.”

If you’re looking to revamp your loungewear collection this fall, then the $20 Gadewake Sweatshirt with Pockets from Amazon is an absolute must-have.

View photos

Amazon

Buy It! Gadewake Sweatshirt with Pockets, $19.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.