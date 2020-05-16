Sales of stylish 'ugly' sandals have soared in lockdown - and this pair have been ordered most

Increasing numbers have been treating themselves to the famously comfy summer shoe since March (Getty Images)

Lockdown has called for comfort - whether that’s trainers for daily exercise, or loungewear to watch a box-set in.

And it’s something the fashion world is keen to continue embracing this summer, even as social distancing measures ease.

Indeed, sales of stylish ‘ugly’ sandals have been soaring since March when restrictions came into force.

More specifically, it’s a pair of box-fresh Birkenstocks that shoppers are most keen to get their hands on.

According to The Times, there has been a spike in people ordering online the famously-comfortable summer shoe - which features a distinctive cork upper sole - since lockdown came into force.

John Lewis have reported sales are up 44% this week, while Selfridges have seen a 140% increase in demand since March.

As well as the classic styles - which start at around £50 for adults - customers have also been ordering the brand’s more expensive designs in colourful leather and suede.

The ‘Birkenstock 1174’, costing £330, is currently a best-seller at Matches Fashion.

While the record sunny weather is likely to have played a part in their recent surge in popularity, their style kudos has been developing for some time.

It all started when fashion designer Phoebe Philo used them on her models at her SS13 show for Celine, and last year Birkenstock collaborated with cool Italian label Proenza Schouler.

The sandal also features a foot-cradling insole that provides feet with plenty of support, and it helps that they go very well with virtually every summer dress.

It comes as New Look has launched this year’s rival to Zara's 'that dress' - the monochrome polka dot frock that was a sell-out in 2019.

The new coveted number - costing just £23.99 - comes in an easy-going smocked design, and features on-trend puff sleeves and a check print.

A-line, tiered skirting from the waist makes it ideal for hot days, while the knee-length hem is perfect for that future holiday you’re planning.

The dress - which can be ordered online here - has already been spotted being modelled across social media.

Fans include journalist Lucy Kummer, who styled her’s with a pair of ‘dad’ trainers, black sunglasses and gold hoop earrings for a snap shared on Instagram.

Her post received more than 500 ‘likes’, with many people commenting that they had already it on order too.

Similarly, fashion stylist Billie Cronin paired the dress with a wide-brimmed black fedora hat and cow print western boots in an Instagram post which has received more than 600 ‘likes’.