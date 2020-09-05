Sale's Manu Tuilagi on scoresheet in winning return to Leicester

George Ford knew what to expect with the returning Manu Tuilagi and Rohan Janse van Rensburg blocking out daylight in the midfield with their width. Reality checked in after 25 minutes when Faf de Klerk eluded Ben Youngs from a scrum 10 metres from the Leicester line and the England outside-half found himself exposed.

South Africa’s World Cup-winning scrum-half darted across field before straightening. He waited for Tuilagi to get into his stride before flicking a pass to the centre who had seven metres to go with Ford crouching in front of him. The outside-half’s tackle was copybook, but such was the force of the collision and the unequal distribution of weight that he buckled on impact and Tuilagi went over to score.

Tuilagi left Leicester after declining to sign a revised contract that would have seen his pay cut by 25% and joined the club that had been the first during the lockdown to ask their players to take a drop in wages. There is much of the old Leicester about Sale, direct, unyielding and mean, and the power and persistence of the Sharks were too much for a side trying to navigate its way out of trouble.

Sale never stopped coming. One minute after the Leicester full-back Freddie Steward had felled Tuilagi as the centre charged into him, he had to deal with the onrushing Van Rensburg on the other side of the field. This time he got his body position wrong and was left to pick up the pieces as the Sharks ploughed on.

The visitors, who were looking for their first back-to-back victories on the road in the Premiership for six years, were so dominant throughout in terms of territory and possession that it was only when they switched off in the third quarter and presented Leicester with 10 points, de Klerk’s casual clearance which was charged down by Handre Liebenberg and turned into a try was followed by Marland Yarde’s pass to no one near his line that forced Luke James to concede a penalty for holding on, threatened to turn a mismatch into something approaching a contest.

Having trailed 27-9, Leicester’s deficit was down to eight points, but De Klerk’s long-range penalty snuffed out the revival and Sale, who face Saracens on Wednesday, climbed to second in the table, claimed a bonus point that may be the difference between a play-off place and a hard-luck story with five points separating second and fifth in the table.

Sale’s 20-9 interval lead did not adequately reflect their superiority, not least because of their recurring habit of conceding penalties when not under pressure. AJ MacGinty scored their first try after using his centres as a decoy after De Klerk had opened the scoring with a drop goal on the turn.

Leicester’s points came from three Ford penalties and they lost their open-side Luke Wallace following a clash of heads with Tom Curry who also failed to last the opening half. Jono Ross scored Sale’s third try five minutes after the restart and Denny Solomona secured the bonus point after slick passing replaced route one. Overwhelmed but willing Leicester, whose lineout had been their best feature, scored from a driving maul through Jake Kerr before Steward secured what looked to be a losing bonus point only for MacGinty’s late, late penalty to delete it.