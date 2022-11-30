Sales of Confectionery Items Are Estimated To Reach a Value of US$ 474 Billion by 2033, Increasing At A CAGR Of 4.6%: Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Increased Adoption Of On-The-Go Snacks Owing To Hectic Lifestyles And Rising Per Capita Consumption Of Confectionery Products Are Anticipated To Stimulate Growth Opportunities In The Market

Rockville, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published research report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the projected value for the global confectioneries market is US$ 474 billion for 2033-end. Worldwide demand for confectionery products is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2033.

Rapid growth of the food and beverages industry around the world along with increasing per capita consumption of sugar confectionery products is estimated to promote growth opportunities in the market. Manly people are inclined towards using these products as gifts, which is further contributing to market growth. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income are serving as pivotal factors propelling the demand for chocolate confectionery. Attractive packaging is also playing a part in the rising demand for confectionery products across emerging economies.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7992

The constant change in dietary habits and consumer behavior are bolstering the growth of the global market. The increasing trend to buy confectionery products that are made with natural ingredients is predicted to complement product sales growth. The rising preference for healthier food options that come with natural ingredients has led to noticeable product demand across regions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Sales of confectioneries are expected to reach US$ 474 billion by 2033.

  • The Canada market is likely to progress at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2033.

  • The valuation of the confectioneries industry is US$ 301 billion for the year 2023.

  • Consumption of confectioneries is likely to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2033.

  • Europe held more than 35% market share in the year 2022.

Competitive Landscape

Several suppliers and manufacturers are concentrating on logistic development. They are also focusing on strengthening their distribution channels to expand their business.

For instance :

  • Mondelez International Inc. in the year 2020 patented a process that can enable the company to reduce the level of sugar in its chocolates with the use of soluble corn fiber.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Lindt & Sprungli

  • Lotte Confectionery

  • Mars Wrigley

  • Mondelez International

  • Nestle SA

  • Perfetti Van MelleSpA

  • The Hershey Company

  • Pladis

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7992

Winning Strategy

Manufacturers are providing various confectionery products, including ice cream, cookies, marshmallows, toffees, gum & sweets, and other products. Furthermore, growing investments by prominent players in social media marketing, promotional activities, and advertising campaigns are accelerating growth avenues in the market.

Government guidelines in different countries, including India, China, the U.K., Germany, and the U.S. will ensure the quality of products. Further, published federal rules and guidelines for products to match hygienic standards are also predicted to contribute to market growth.

Segmentation of Confectioneries Industry Research

  • By Type :

    • Chocolates

    • Sugar Confectioneries

    • Cookies

    • Ice Cream

  • By Distribution Channel :

    • Offline

    • Online

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Get Full Access of Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7992

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global confectioneries market for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (chocolates, sugar confectioneries, cookies, ice cream) and distribution channel (offline, online), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

  2.3. Inclusions/Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Type modifications /Innovation

4. Key Success Factors

  4.1. Strategic Developments

  4.2. Key regulations

5. Market Background

  5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

  5.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

6. COVID19 Crisis Analysis

  6.1. Current COVID19 Statistics and Probable Future Impact

  6.2. Current GDP Projection and Probable Impact

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Ruby Chocolate Market - The global ruby chocolate industry is valued at USD 1750.64 Million in 2022. The market is expected to surpass a valuation of USD 24134.06 Million by end of the forecast duration i.e. 2032. The chocolate market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 30% in the assessment duration.

Green Tea Chocolate Market - Green tea chocolate is gaining immense popularity among consumers in the world and is likely to witness a strong growth during the forecast period. Owing to the benefits served by green tea, companies have created green tea chocolate to make the taste of green tea more palatable and attractive to consumers of all age groups. Green tea chocolate is one of the major segments in the chocolate segments.

Ice cream Bases Market - Key factors driving the demand for ice cream bases, include rising disposable income, increasing population, growing food and beverages industry, etc. Growing demand for ice creams is mainly responsible for the growth of the ice cream bases market. Expanding western culture across the globe and demand for newly designed ice cream bases for each occasion, particularly in developed regions, are also driving the ice cream bases market.

Fitness Cookies Market - Fitness drive among the high and moderate-income consumer groups in the recent years has propelled the demand for nutrition adding products including fitness cookies. Approximately 78% of the global population is suffering from diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular issues as well as lower blood pressure.

Vegan Cookies Market - The global vegan cookies market is expected to reach US$ 391.5 million in 2023 and surge ahead at a CAGR of 8.5% to end up at US$ 885.3 million by 2033. Vegan cookie sales accounted for roughly 15% share of global vegan bakery product spending in 2022. The popularity of both vegan products and baked products is giving a thrust to the demand growth for vegan cookies.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That’s why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact: 
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232
E: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog


Latest Stories

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • John Tortorella on today's NHL: 'It's a young, dumb league'

    John Tortorella was once again a quote machine in a pre-game interview with the NHL on TNT crew before his Philadelphia Flyers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Pascal Siakam on return vs. Cavaliers, watching from the bench

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses how he felt in his return to the lineup and what he noticed as an observer on the bench while he was out.

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon L

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the e

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Nick Nurse on change to starting lineup vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses why he made changes to his starting lineup, how Pascal Siakam looked in his return and more.

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Andrew Cogliano and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Joe Pavelski got the lone power-play goal for Dallas, which outshot Colorado 42-36. “It was a lot of shots but I feel like w

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way. The second straight