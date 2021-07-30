Sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes soar in second quarter

The logo of French luxury group Hermes is seen in Zurich

PARIS (Reuters) - Sales at Birkin handbag maker Hermes powered ahead in the second quarter, more than doubling from a year earlier as lockdowns eased around the world and shoppers, particularly in Asia and the United States, flocked back to stores.

Hermes said sales at constant currencies were up 127% at 2.15 billion euros. That was 33% above where they stood in the first half of 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

The recurring operating margin reached 41% of sales, matching that of French rival and industry leader LVMH's fashion and leather goods division.

Executive Chairman Axel Dumas called the results exceptional and said Hermes, unlike some rivals, had not postponed investments during the health crisis and had kept renovating stores and opening new ones, including one in Detroit in June. The group has hired 400 people so far this year.

Sales in the first six month in Asia excluding Japan rose 87%, while in the Americas they surged by 115%, accelerating in the second quarter, the group said.

