Salehe Bembury Reveals New Pollex Clog Colorway, "Crocodile"

Salehe Bembury has unveiled a new colorway of the Crocs Pollex Clog, dubbed "Crocodile."

Just like its predecessors, the comfy shoe features a 3D fingerprint design throughout the upper, while an ankle strap adds to the tonal look. Contrasting the muted color palette of previous iterations such as "Urchin" and "Menemsha," the new clogs don a neon green hue all over. It's worth noting a similar design was revealed back in September 2021 as a one-off created for rapper Aminé.

Peep the latest "Crocodile" colorway above and stay tuned for more information.

