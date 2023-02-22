Salehe Bembury Is Releasing a Sandal Version of His Crocs Pollex Clogs

Salehe Bembury, who continues to drop collaborations with big brands like New Balance, Clarks Originals and most recently, Moncler, is continuing his partnership with Crocs by updating his coveted Pollex Clogs.

The designer's collaboration with the footwear brand dates back to June 2021, when he first revealed the Pollex Clog updated with a three-dimensional, fingerprint-inspired upper. Thanks to its success, the clogs continued to roll out in new colorways such as "Urchin," "Crocodile," "Kuwata" and many more.

This time around, Bembury has reworked the famed Pollex Clog, creating a pair of slides donning similar details as its predecessor. Arriving in a pink hue with a chrome finish, the shoes come with the signature fingerprint motif on the upper strap.

Take a peek at the upcoming design, teased by Bembury himself in the Instagram post down below, and stay tuned as we learn more about the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex slides.