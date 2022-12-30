Sale thrash Leicester to put Premiership on notice

Sale v Leicester: Sharks thump Tigers to put Premiership on notice - PA/Richard Sellers

It is getting on for 17 years since a young Richard Wigglesworth helped Sale to so gloriously topple Leicester in the 2006 Premiership final at Twickenham.

Not too much has gone right for Sale in the intervening years, but this stunning success, based on aggression, obstinate defending and no little skill either, was a huge statement of intent from Alex Sanderson’s side.

The result marked a first defeat for Wigglesworth since taking interim charge of the Tigers following Steve Borthwick and Kevin Sinfield’s defection to England and he could have no complaints.

Borthwick and Sinfield watched from the stands and Sale defence coach Mike Forshaw backed Ben and Tom Curry to make England’s Six Nations squad.

Forshaw said: “We’re a different side with the Curry twins in the team. Both of them were magnificent and they just hunt teams down. Steve Borthwick was here tonight and saw what Tom and Ben are capable of.”

Leicester included South African fly-half Handre Pollard for his first start and he crossed the line early in the second half.

Yet the hosts deservedly strengthened their position in second place in the Premiership table behind leaders Saracens.

Pollard was withdrawn early in the second half and Wigglesworth said: “Handre was only due to play 40 minutes but we managed him for as long as we could. He’s new to this team and new to us, but you can see his class. He will only get better and better for us.”

With a huge crowd of 9,491 packed inside a raucous AJ Bell Stadium, Sale confirmed the new chapter being patiently written by Sanderson is one of substance.

Buoyed by the return of ex-Tiger Manu Tuilagi, and with the Curry twins in the back row, they were too strong and too vibrant.

Manu Tuilagi returned from injury against his old club - Getty Images/David Rogers

Leicester spent much of the opening quarter camped inside their hosts’ 22-metre line, but could not make it pay.

Sale fly-half Rob du Preez kicking three penalty goals before a delightful opening try from Tom O’Flaherty in the 35th minute.

Arron Reed found Luke James on the right flank and then took the full-back’s inside pass before showing intelligence to send his fellow winger O’Flaherty over the line.

Sharp Sale, try Sale ⚡



Excellent pass from Sam James to bypass the Leicester defense and set @SaleSharksRugby away 💨



Tom O'Flaherty gives the Sharks the lead 💪 #GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/Xtzm3Bkluy — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 30, 2022

Early in the second half, Pollard intercepted Du Preez’s pass and raced clear to score before Sale were not to be denied.

They had further breathing space in the 52nd minute when loosehead prop Simon McIntyre dived over from close range after good work from Tuilagi inside the left channel.

The hosts claimed a penalty try and then secured a bonus point late on when Ewan Ashman barrelled over in the left corner.

There was still time for Du Preez to gallop over a huge gap in the Leicester rearguard to score a fifth Sale try late on.

Veteran Sale scrum-half Joe Simpson, who came off the bench for his final appearance as he brought the curtain down on a glittering 15-year career, was tasked with converting Du Preez’s score but missed. It did not matter.