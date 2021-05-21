Sale Into Summer With These Memorial Day Fashion Deals

Emily Ruane
·4 min read

The first long weekend of summer plays host to a serious slew of savings, with the most popular purveyors of everything from vacuum cleaners to mattresses trotting out the best deals of the year. While there are most certainly Memorial Day sales to be shopped on bigger home investments, for the purposes of this roundup, we've got our eyes on a different type of score: slashed-price fashion.

Don’t feel overwhelmed at the sheer volume of Memorial Day clothing sales and discount codes piling up in your inbox because we're here to help streamline that whole shopping experience for you. We'll be keeping this comprehensive guide stocked and organized with all the major fashion markdowns from brand-behemoths like Walmart to reader favorites like Anthropologie and luxury brands like SSENSE. (For brands whose Memorial Day promos haven’t started, we left a tantalizing placeholder from their current sale sections.) Ahead, find all the Memorial Day clothing sales worth your clicks and spending cash.

Don't forget to bookmark this page — the savings are just starting to simmer and we'll be adding new deals daily.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

<h2>Reader Favorites</h2><br>From Everlane to Etsy, the retailers ahead are some of our readers’ most-loved fashion destinations — you’ll want to pay attention to the top-rated savings ahead.<br><br><h2>Nordstrom</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> Markdowns on best-selling products across fashion, beauty, and home<br><strong>Code:</strong> None<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.nordstrom.com/browse/sale/bestsellers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom</a></strong></em><br><br><br><br><strong>Born</strong> Beca Flat, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fborn-beca-flat-women%2F5747506%3F%26color%3D230" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom</a>

Reader Favorites


From Everlane to Etsy, the retailers ahead are some of our readers’ most-loved fashion destinations — you’ll want to pay attention to the top-rated savings ahead.

Nordstrom


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Markdowns on best-selling products across fashion, beauty, and home
Code: None

Shop Nordstrom



Born Beca Flat, $, available at Nordstrom
<h2>Lululemon</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> Rotating discounts on limited inventory<br><strong>Code:</strong> None<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://shop.lululemon.com/c/sale/_/N-1z0xcuuZ8t6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lululemon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lululemon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Lululemon</strong> Wunder Train High-Rise Tight, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomens-leggings%2FWunder-Train-HR-Tight-25-MD%2F_%2Fprod9860128%3Fcolor%3D48675" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lululemon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lululemon</a>

Lululemon


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Rotating discounts on limited inventory
Code: None

Shop Lululemon

Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight, $, available at Lululemon
<h2>Everlane</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> Up to 50% off<br><strong>Code:</strong> None<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.everlane.com/collections/womens-sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Organic Cotton Long-Sleeve Box-Cut Pocket Tee, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-organic-cotton-ls-box-cut-pocket-gold%3Fcollection%3Dwomens-sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

Everlane


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 50% off
Code: None

Shop Everlane

Everlane The Organic Cotton Long-Sleeve Box-Cut Pocket Tee, $, available at Everlane
<h2>Anthropologie</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> Extra 25% off sale items<br><strong>Code:</strong> None<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/freshly-cut-sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anthropologie</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Anthropologie</strong> Quilted Patchwork Jacket, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fquilted-patchwork-jacket%3Fcategory%3Dfreshly-cut-sale-clothes%26color%3D015%26type%3DSTANDARD%26quantity%3D1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anthropologie</a>

Anthropologie


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Extra 25% off sale items
Code: None

Shop Anthropologie

Anthropologie Quilted Patchwork Jacket, $, available at Anthropologie
<h2>Free People</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> Markdowns starting at $19.95<br><strong>Code:</strong> None<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.freepeople.com/sale-all/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Free People" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Free People</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Closed</strong> Aline Skirt, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Faline-skirt%2F%3Fcategory%3Dsale-all%26color%3D031%26type%3DREGULAR%26quantity%3D1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Free People" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Free People</a>

Free People


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Markdowns starting at $19.95
Code: None

Shop Free People

Closed Aline Skirt, $, available at Free People
<h2>H&M</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> Rotating discounts<br><strong>Code:</strong> None<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www2.hm.com/en_us/sale/women/view-all.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:H&M" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">H&M</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>H&M</strong> Leather Ankle Boots, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww2.hm.com%2Fen_us%2Fproductpage.0905073001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:H&M" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">H&M</a>

H&M


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Rotating discounts
Code: None

Shop H&M

H&M Leather Ankle Boots, $, available at H&M
<h2>Lo & Sons</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> Up to 40% off select colors and styles<br><strong>Code:</strong> None<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.loandsons.com/collections/sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lo & Sons" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lo & Sons</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Lo & Sons</strong> The Catalina Deluxe, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.loandsons.com%2Fcollections%2Fsale%2Fproducts%2Fcatalina-deluxe-organic-canvas-dove-grey" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lo & Sons" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lo & Sons</a>

Lo & Sons


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 40% off select colors and styles
Code: None

Shop Lo & Sons

Lo & Sons The Catalina Deluxe, $, available at Lo & Sons
<h2>Urban Outfitters</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> Rotating discounts<br><strong>Code:</strong> None<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urban Outfitters</a></strong></em><br><br><br><strong>Champion</strong> Classic Reverse Weave Sweatpant, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fchampion-classic-reverse-weave-sweatpant2%3Fcategory%3Dwomens-clothing-sale%26color%3D033%26type%3DREGULAR%26quantity%3D1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urban Outfitters</a>

Urban Outfitters


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Rotating discounts
Code: None

Shop Urban Outfitters


Champion Classic Reverse Weave Sweatpant, $, available at Urban Outfitters
<h2>Etsy</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>May 18 - 24<br><strong>Sale:</strong> Up to 20% off select outdoor goods<br><strong>Code:</strong> None<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://blog.etsy.com/en/outdoor-summer-finds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a></strong></em><br><br><br><strong>Minimum Design</strong> Biodegradable Accordion Planter, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F544864220%2Findoor-planter-japan-original-planter" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

Etsy


Dates: May 18 - 24
Sale: Up to 20% off select outdoor goods
Code: None

Shop Etsy


Minimum Design Biodegradable Accordion Planter, $, available at Etsy
<h2>Nordstrom Rack</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> Up to 90% off<br><strong>Code:</strong> None<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/clearance" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a></strong></em><br><br><br><strong>Papillio by Birkenstock</strong> Daytona Genuine Shearling Lined Platform Sandal, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fbirkenstock-papillio-by-birkenstock-daytona-genuine-shearling-lined-platform-sandal%2Fn3570965%3Fcolor%3DTEA%2520SUEDE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>

Nordstrom Rack


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 90% off
Code: None

Shop Nordstrom Rack


Papillio by Birkenstock Daytona Genuine Shearling Lined Platform Sandal, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<h2>ASOS</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> Up to 50% off select styles<br><strong>Code:</strong> None<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.asos.com/us/women/ctas/generic-promos/promotion-5/cat/?cid=28027&ctaref=hp|ww|promo|banner|1|edit|generic" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ASOS</a></strong></em><a href="https://www.asos.com/us/women/ctas/generic-promos/promotion-5/cat/?cid=28027&ctaref=hp|ww|promo|banner|1|edit|generic" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><br></a><br><br><strong>ASOS DESIGN</strong> Cotton Boxer Short, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fasos-design%2Fasos-design-cotton-boxer-short-in-black%2Fprd%2F23959172%3Fcolourwayid%3D60526819%26cid%3D28027" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ASOS</a>

ASOS


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 50% off select styles
Code: None

Shop ASOS


ASOS DESIGN Cotton Boxer Short, $, available at ASOS
<h2>Walmart</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> Rollbacks on summer essentials<br><strong>Code:</strong> None<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.walmart.com/browse/5438_5993826" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Walmart" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Walmart</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Magid</strong> Petite Jute Tote Bag, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMAGID-WOMEN-S-SPRING-JUTE-PETITE-STRIPE-TOTE-BAG%2F296544290" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Walmart" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Walmart</a>

Walmart


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Rollbacks on summer essentials
Code: None

Shop Walmart

Magid Petite Jute Tote Bag, $, available at Walmart
<h2>Pact</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> Mid-season clearance sale<br><strong>Code:</strong> None<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://wearpact.com/women/clearance" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pact" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pact</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>PACT</strong> Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwearpact.com%2Fwomen%2Fapparel%2Ftops%2520%26%2520shirts%2Fclearance%2520rib-fit%2520long%2520sleeve%2520top%2Fwa1-wrn-mkg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PACT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">PACT</a>

Pact


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Mid-season clearance sale
Code: None

Shop Pact

PACT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top, $, available at PACT
<h2>BaubleBar</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> Up to 80% off<br><strong>Code:</strong> None<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.baublebar.com/category/shop-sale/shop-all-sale.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BaubleBar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BaubleBar</a></strong></em><br><br><br><strong>BaubleBar</strong> Micro Mixed Alidia Ring, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baublebar.com%2Fproduct%2F56373-micro-mixed-alidia-ring-1%3Fsku%3D52793" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BaubleBar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BaubleBar</a>

BaubleBar


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 80% off
Code: None

Shop BaubleBar


BaubleBar Micro Mixed Alidia Ring, $, available at BaubleBar
<h2>& Other Stories</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>May 27 - 31<br><strong>Sale:</strong> Up to 50% select items<br><strong>Code:</strong> None<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.stories.com/en_usd/sale.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:& Other Stories" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">& Other Stories</a></strong></em><br><br><br><strong>& Other Stories</strong> Fitted Ribbed Ruffle Top, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stories.com%2Fen_usd%2Fclothing%2Fknitwear%2Fcardigans%2Fproduct.fitted-ribbed-ruffle-top-blue.0952588001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:& Other Stories" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">& Other Stories</a>

& Other Stories


Dates: May 27 - 31
Sale: Up to 50% select items
Code: None

Shop & Other Stories


& Other Stories Fitted Ribbed Ruffle Top, $, available at & Other Stories
<h2>Lulus</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> Sale up to 80% off<br><strong>Code:</strong> None<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.lulus.com/categories/95/sale.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lulus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lulus</a></strong></em><br><br><br><strong>Lulus</strong> Twirl With Me Ivory Ruffled Mini Skirt, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lulus.com%2Fproducts%2Ftwirl-with-me-ivory-ruffled-mini-skirt%2F1406796.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lulus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lulus</a>

Lulus


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Sale up to 80% off
Code: None

Shop Lulus


Lulus Twirl With Me Ivory Ruffled Mini Skirt, $, available at Lulus
<h2>Outdoor Voices</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> Rotating discounts in the OV Extra section<br><strong>Code:</strong> None<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.outdoorvoices.com/collections/ov-extra?genderFilter=Women" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Outdoor Voices" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Outdoor Voices</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Outdoor Voices</strong> Nimbus 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.outdoorvoices.com%2Fproducts%2Fw-Nimbus-1-4-Zip-Sweatshirt%3Fvariant%3D32613658853454" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Outdoor Voices" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Outdoor Voices</a>

Outdoor Voices


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Rotating discounts in the OV Extra section
Code: None

Shop Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices Nimbus 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt, $, available at Outdoor Voices
<h2>Luxury Brands<br></h2><br>If you’re looking for deep discounts on investment pieces, look no further — all the Memorial Day markdowns on the fanciest goods are ahead.<br><br><h2>SSENSE</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time (free shipping ends May 23)<br><strong>Sale:</strong> Up to 50% off<br><strong>Code:</strong> None<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.ssense.com/en-us/women/sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SSENSE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SSENSE</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>By Far</strong> Off-White Croc Rachel Shoulder Bag, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ssense.com%2Fen-us%2Fwomen%2Fproduct%2Fby-far%2Foff-white-croc-rachel-shoulder-bag%2F6073241" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SSENSE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SSENSE</a>

Luxury Brands


If you’re looking for deep discounts on investment pieces, look no further — all the Memorial Day markdowns on the fanciest goods are ahead.

SSENSE


Dates: Limited time (free shipping ends May 23)
Sale: Up to 50% off
Code: None

Shop SSENSE

By Far Off-White Croc Rachel Shoulder Bag, $, available at SSENSE
<h2>MatchesFashion<br></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Limited time<br><strong>Sale:</strong> Up to 50% off<br><strong>Code: </strong>None<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/us/womens/us-sale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MatchesFashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">MatchesFashion</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Paris Texas</strong> Crocodile-effect leather sandals, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.matchesfashion.com%2Fus%2Fproducts%2FParis-Texas-Crocodile-effect-leather-sandals%2509-1405902" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MatchesFashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">MatchesFashion</a>

MatchesFashion


Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 50% off
Code: None

Shop MatchesFashion

Paris Texas Crocodile-effect leather sandals, $, available at MatchesFashion
<h2>Swimwear</h2><br>Get (swim) suited on sale with long-weekend markdowns on all the best bathing togs.<br><br><br><h2>J.Crew<br></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Now - May 24<br><strong>Sale: </strong>Extra 50% off select sale<br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.jcrew.com/r/sale/women/50_off_select_sale%20?intcmp=flyoutimagenav_1_sale_ushopsaleu" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:J.Crew" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">J.Crew</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>J.Crew</strong> Rib bikini bottom with high-cut leg, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2Fwomens_category%2F50_off_select_sale%2Fclothing%2Frib-bikini-bottom-with-highcut-leg%2FAO826%3Fsale%3Dtrue%26isFromSale%3Dtrue%26color_name%3Dwarm-clementine" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:J.Crew" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">J.Crew</a>

Swimwear


Get (swim) suited on sale with long-weekend markdowns on all the best bathing togs.


J.Crew


Dates: Now - May 24
Sale: Extra 50% off select sale
Promo Code: None

Shop J.Crew

J.Crew Rib bikini bottom with high-cut leg, $, available at J.Crew

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Walmart's Memorial Day Deals Are Percolating

A Complete Guide To The Best Memorial Day Sales

21 Really Good Fashion Sales Happening Right Now

Latest Stories

  • John Tavares discharged from hospital, out indefinitely

    The club says Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael's Hospital and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team doctors.

  • Top 10 moments in the Stanley Cup playoffs this week: Big hits, blunders and loud barns

    The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs always provides some incredible moments, and this year has been no different.

  • Canada's Shapovalov secures spot in Geneva final with win over Cuevas

    Canada's Denis Shapovalov says a heartbreaking loss against Rafael Nadal last week is now paying off.

  • Dana White says UFC 'absolutely moved on' from Jon Jones in heavyweight title bout

    Dana White said there's nothing wrong with going out on top.

  • Low-A minor league team pleads for mercy during Jacob deGrom's rehab start

    Making a bunch of 20-year-olds face a 102 mph fastball is just cruel. And kind of hilarious.

  • Canada secures Beijing Olympic berth in mixed doubles curling

    Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue wrapped up the berth with a 7-6 win over the Czech Republic on Friday at the world mixed doubles championship.

  • Watch Simone Biles flawlessly land risky Yurchenko double pike in US Classic practice

    No female gymnast has ever completed the move in competition. Biles plans to before the Olympics.

  • Leafs captain John Tavares stretchered off after brutal collision with Corey Perry

    Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was knocked out and stretchered off the ice following a frightening collision with Canadiens forward Corey Perry during Game 1.

  • Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III set for July 24 in Las Vegas

    Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.

  • Seven of Maradona's doctors charged with homicide

    Diego Maradona's medical team allegedly performed in an "inappropriate" and "reckless" manner with the soccer legend.

  • PGA Championship Day 1: Phil Mickelson rallies back into contention early at Kiawah Island

    Phil Mickelson trails leader Corey Conners by just three shots after Thursday at the PGA Championship.

  • If the Maple Leafs trip, it won't be because Kyle Dubas didn't do his job

    Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas has built a roster worthy of Stanley Cup contention.

  • Regrettably, it seems Nazem Kadri hasn't learned

    Nazem Kadri is facing another postseason suspension after a concussive hit on Justin Faulk.

  • CC Sabathia rips Tony La Russa over HR controversy: 'He shouldn't be f***ing managing that team'

    CC Sabathia dropped plenty of f-bombs in his rant about Tony La Russa.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Pozzo reflects on Watford, Udinese ahead of 80th birthday

    Giampaolo Pozzo isn't ready to slow down, even ahead of his 80th birthday on Tuesday, but the “dean” of Serie A figures it's a good time to reflect on his family's ownership of Udinese and English club Watford. “I am about to turn 80 and this is a passion for me, so I don’t set any limit for me in the future," Pozzo told The Associated Press. "I will continue as long as I will be healthy. This is a personal hobby.” While next season will be Udinese’s 27th consecutive campaign in Serie A, Watford will be back in the Premier League in August after a year away. Pozzo's son, Gino, has been handed the ownership of the English team. “They did well to get promoted straight away, which isn’t easy,” Giampaolo Pozzo said. “Obviously, survival in the Premier League is fundamental. Obviously, we want to invest resources to stay in the league." The return to the Premier League was overseen by Xisco since December as the club's fifth manager in less than two seasons — making it one of the least stable jobs in the game. “The coach has shown that he is capable,” Pozzo said. “So he has the trust of the family. So there is absolutely no doubt.” Pozzo bought Udinese in 1986, a few months after Silvio Berlusconi purchased AC Milan. When Berlusconi sold Milan in 2017, Pozzo became the “dean” of Serie A. Rather than just avoiding relegation, the challenge at Udinese is qualifying for Europe for the first time since 2013. Its only season making it to the Champions League group stage was in 2005. “The Champions League for Udinese has always been a goal to reach, not an easy one, but we will always fight to get there,” Pozzo said. “The objectives are updated according to the status depending on the economic trend and so on. Never give up.” Not when there's a talent like 26-year-old Argentina attacker Rodrigo de Paul in the team — for now. “Rodrigo de Paul is a very important player in the sense that he is one of the best players I have seen playing in Udine in my 35 years of ownership,” Pozzo said. "He’s a fantastic player. Let’s hope he’ll stay, because we had fun with him and I’d like to have fun again. “As a premise, the club does not need to sell but we are aware that players, important champions, if the opportunity comes from an international club obviously you can not do anything to keep him, no. I hope that now, in this situation of pandemic and so on, maybe he can stay one more year in Udine, so we can all have fun.” The team enters the final game of the season against newly crowned champion Inter Milan sitting 12th in the 20-team standings. “This season, potentially the team could have done better but we have to take into account all the difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pozzo said. “We are happy that this championship has ended and we hope that next year there will no longer be these problems of a health nature and that we can make, let’s say, a normal schedule." ___ This story has been corrected to show Pozzo's birthday is on Tuesday, not Friday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Corey Conners drops out of lead after rough start to second round at PGA Championship

    KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Canada's Corey Conners has relinquished the lead at the PGA Championship. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., shot a 3-over 75 in Friday's second round after entering the day with a two-stroke lead. The Canadian, who had an early morning tee time, was eight shots off the lead at the conclusion of his round at the second major of the men's golf season. Conners started his day with five bogeys and two birdies before playing even-par the rest of the way. The 29-year-old Conners finished his day with a 16-foot birdie putt on No. 9. He played the back nine first. Conners has four top-10 finishes in his past eight PGA Tour events. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Old man Phil Mickelson in the lead at the PGA Championship

    Phil Mickelson is in contention going into the third round of the PGA Championship.