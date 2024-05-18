Sale stun Saracens to book unlikely spot in Premiership playoffs

Tom Roebuck receives congratulations after scoring the opening try. Photograph: Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Sale Sharks

Sale upset the odds to clinch their place in the Premiership playoffs with a dogged victory over Saracens, going some way to avenge defeat in last season’s final and leapfrogging their opponents into third. They are likely to continue their pursuit of the title without Manu Tuilagi, who limped off with a hamstring injury which is expected to spell the end of his career in England, but have secured what not long ago looked an improbable playoff spot with a fifth straight win.

They were worthy winners here – their first ever league win at the StoneX stadium – with tries from Tom Roebuck and Rob du Preez ensuring they clinched third place, knocking Saracens down into fourth. In doing so they rendered results elsewhere irrelevant in the race for the top four and fired a warning to their playoff rivals that they have considerable momentum behind them.

By finishing third Sale will travel to Bath but it is unlikely Tuilagi, who joins Bayonne in the summer, will take part after suffering a hamstring injury. It is no way for Tuilagi – who was celebrating his 33rd birthday – to wave goodbye, though having said that there is unfortunately something fitting about his final act in English rugby being a premature exit due to injury.

Saracens, for their part, were not at the same level of performance as in previous away wins at Bristol and Bath and as a result they finish fourth, meaning a trip to Northampton for their semi-final. They boast an impressive away record but let slip the chance to book a home playoff and would have preferred their final home match of the season, and therefore a farewell to Owen Farrell and the Vunipola brothers to end on a better note.

Alex Sanderson had predicted Test-match intensity and after a sluggish start following George Ford’s errant kick-off that was precisely what unfolded. Every inch was contested, every yard fought over and the free-flowing rugby that has dominated the Premiership of late was nowhere to be seen. It was an arm wrestle and for the most part that suited Sale.

Roebuck might have scored the first try after the bust by Tuilagi that led to his withdrawal. He ran over Lucio Cinti and after Saracens’ defence narrowed, Roebuck almost wriggled clear. Not for the first time in the half Saracens scrambled and Tuilagi was soon trudging off with a hamstring injury. He was given a rapturous applause and embraced by Sanderson but Tuilagi just shook his head, aware that time had just been called on his career in England.

A few minutes later Sale had the first try, this time Roebuck arcing round Saracens’ defence on the right before cutting in and under the posts. Ford converted before he and Farrell exchanged penalties. Sale thought they had scored a second try but Luke Cowan-Dickie’s effort was ruled out for separation as we went to ground the ball. Sale at least ensured they scored three points for their efforts, winning a third scrum penalty of the half from the ensuing set-piece with Bevan Rodd impressing in front of the watching England assistant coach Tom Harrison.

Another Ford penalty shortly after the break extended Sale’s lead before Du Preez gave the Sharks considerable breathing space, capitalising on a dreadful error from Lewington who can perhaps use the bad bounce of the ball to explain his fumble, though not excuse it.

The introductions of Alex Goode and Theo Dan from the bench helped Saracens up the tempo and suddenly they were willing to fling the ball around. Dan broke clear up the middle and soon Marco Riccioni was burrowing over to bring Saracens back to within 10 points. Sale were in no mood to relinquish the lead they had fought so hard to establish, however, and ground out the victory that they fully deserved.