Sale Sharks vs Worcester postponed due to positive coronavirus test results with clubs banned from signing players

Sale Sharks’s final Premiership match of the regular season against Worcester Warriors on Sunday has been postponed and will now be played on Wednesday after the Salford-based club returned 16 positive coronavirus tests among its first-team players.
The final round of the regular English rugby season has been plunged into chaos, with four clubs still vying for the final three places in the play-offs as Wasps, Bath, Sale and Bristol Bears bid to join Exeter Chiefs.
An announcement on Friday confirmed that all team news would be delayed until Saturday afternoon, with news soon emerging that Sale had returned 16 positive results for Covid-19 from Thursday's round of testing, meaning they are required to self-isolate and cannot take part in Sunday’s final match against Worcester.
And although Worcester named their line-up for Sunday’s encounter as planned, Sale failed to produce a teamsheet, with confirmation eventually arriving that the game had been moved to Wednesday.
The match between Gloucester and Northampton Saints is also under threat, with the latter yet to name their team for the contest. Northampton hosted Sale on Tuesday at Franklin’s Gardens, before Sale posted their positive test results. An announcement on the Kingshold encounter is expected later on Saturday.
A Premiership Rugby statement read: “Following the announcement yesterday that there had been a number of positive tests at Sale Sharks, as part of the League's CR Covid-19 screening programme, Premiership Rugby has made the decision under Premiership Regulation 4.1 (c) to postpone the Sale Sharks v Worcester Warriors fixture until Wednesday 7 October.
“This decision has been made after consultation with Sale Sharks, Worcester Warriors and Public Health England to ensure that the health and wellbeing of all players is protected whilst protecting the integrity of the competition.”
In order for the match to take place at the AJ Bell Stadium on Wednesday, the entire Sale Sharks squad will have to undergo a new round of coronavirus testing on Tuesday in order to be available for the match, with a ban put in place on registering any new players with the Rugby Football Union.
Sale will also be subjected to an independent audit of the track and trace process in the days leading up to the game.
Sale issued a statement on Friday night to say they will continue to prepare for the encounter as they are confident that all health protocols can be maintained despite the positive tests, although Worcester soon responded to urge caution over the matter given the risk posed to their own squad and staff.
Premiership Rugby chose not to respond on Friday night as confusion reigned over the final weekend of the domestic season, but a statement issued just an hour before the teams were due to be announced for the weekend confirmed that the entire six-match programme was under review.
Sale maintain they were in a position to play the match on Sunday as scheduled, but the decision was taken out of their hands as the Premiership announced the fixture postponement just 24 hours before the original kick-off time.
"In light of the unprecedented situation facing Premiership Rugby we have been forced to postpone the match,” said Premiership chief executive Darren Childs.
"Our priority is the health and well-being of everyone involved, and we won't compromise this. But as this match has such a critical bearing on deciding the Gallagher Premiership Rugby champions, we wanted to do everything we could to play it.
"The team at Premiership Rugby has been working around the clock to come up with a solution and we'd like to thank Public Health England for their co-operation.
"There are still a number of health and safety hurdles to overcome before the match can be staged on Wednesday evening.”
Sale said: “In relation to recent media speculation surrounding a Covid-19 outbreak at Sale Sharks, the club can now confirm that there have been a number of positive tests this week.
“The wellbeing of all Premiership Rugby’s players, staff and officials remains Sale Sharks’ number one priority. Although a significant number of positive tests have been recorded, Sale Sharks have stringently followed PRL and RFU protocols throughout the pandemic in order to contain the spread of the virus. The club is therefore in a position to fulfil its Gallagher Premiership Round 22 fixture with Worcester Warriors, scheduled for this Sunday at 3pm.
“However, after Worcester Warriors expressed concerns regarding the Safety of the fixture taking place on Sunday, we sought advice from Public Health England and Sale Sharks, Worcester Warriors and Premiership Rugby have decided to postpone the match until Wednesday 7th October 2020 to allow further Covid-19 testing to take place prior to the fixture.
“Sale Sharks would like to reassure its supporters that all of the club’s players and staff are currently well.”
